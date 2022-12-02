Technology News
Lenovo K14, K14 Note Spotted On Google Play Console, Imminent Launch Expected: Details

Lenovo K14 Plus was launched in February this year as a rebranded version of Moto E40.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 2 December 2022 22:59 IST
Lenovo K14, K14 Note Spotted On Google Play Console, Imminent Launch Expected: Details

Photo Credit: Citilink

Lenovo K14 Note is expected to be powered by a MediaTek MT6769 chipset

Highlights
  • Lenovo K14, K14 Note front images were spotted on Google Play Console
  • Lenovo K14 Note comes with a Full HD+ screen
  • The device will feature a punch-hole selfie camera

Lenovo K14 and the Lenovo K14 Note will reportedly be launched as the two new smartphones in the company's budget-friendly K series. Both the speculated Lenovo K-series handsets were recently spotted on the Google Play console. The listing has revealed some of the key specifications of the smartphones as well as a few front-facing images. However, Lenovo is yet to make an official announcement about the launch of these phones. It is also being speculated that similar to other K-series smartphones, the Lenovo K14 and the Lenovo K14 Note will also be the rebadged Motorola phones.

According to a GSMArena report, citing MyFixGuide, the Lenovo K14 series smartphones recently made an appearance on GPC, revealing some major specifications including the display as well as their SoC. Lenovo K14 Note is tipped to arrive with a Full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) screen, whereas Lenovo K14 is said to feature a HD+ (1200x720 pixels) screen.

Moreover, the Lenovo K14 Note is speculated to feature a punch-hole selfie camera in the centre with thick edges around the screen, along with 4GB of RAM. The handset could be powered by an MT6769 chipset, which is expected to be MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. The device, as the listing suggests, will run on Android 11. The report suggests this upcoming handset could have similarities to the Moto G31 or Moto G41.

On the other hand, the Lenovo K14 will have a V-shaped notch with thick edges around the screen.

The device will offer 2GB of RAM and will be equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC. The said features indicate that Lenovo K14 could be a rebadged version of Moto E20, which was launched in September 2021.

Earlier this year in February, the company launched Lenovo K14 Plus as a rebranded version of Moto E40. Lenovo K14 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It supports an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. 

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Moto G31

Motorola Moto G31

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • High-quality AMOLED display
  • IPX2 rated
  • Near-stock Android software
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Motorola Moto G31 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Lenovo K14 Plus

Lenovo K14 Plus

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1,600 pixels
Motorola Moto E40

Motorola Moto E40

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 90Hz HD display
  • Clean near-stock Android UI
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Motorola Moto E40 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Lenovo K14, Lenovo K14 Note, Lenovo, Google Play Console
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Lenovo K14, K14 Note Spotted On Google Play Console, Imminent Launch Expected: Details
