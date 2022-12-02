Lenovo K14 and the Lenovo K14 Note will reportedly be launched as the two new smartphones in the company's budget-friendly K series. Both the speculated Lenovo K-series handsets were recently spotted on the Google Play console. The listing has revealed some of the key specifications of the smartphones as well as a few front-facing images. However, Lenovo is yet to make an official announcement about the launch of these phones. It is also being speculated that similar to other K-series smartphones, the Lenovo K14 and the Lenovo K14 Note will also be the rebadged Motorola phones.

According to a GSMArena report, citing MyFixGuide, the Lenovo K14 series smartphones recently made an appearance on GPC, revealing some major specifications including the display as well as their SoC. Lenovo K14 Note is tipped to arrive with a Full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) screen, whereas Lenovo K14 is said to feature a HD+ (1200x720 pixels) screen.

Moreover, t he Lenovo K14 Note is speculated to feature a punch-hole selfie camera in the centre with thick edges around the screen, along with 4GB of RAM. The handset could be powered by an MT6769 chipset, which is expected to be MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. The device, as the listing suggests, will run on Android 11. The report suggests this upcoming handset could have similarities to the Moto G31 or Moto G41.

On the other hand, the Lenovo K14 will have a V-shaped notch with thick edges around the screen.

The device will offer 2GB of RAM and will be equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC. The said features indicate that Lenovo K14 could be a rebadged version of Moto E20, which was launched in September 2021.

Earlier this year in February, the company launched Lenovo K14 Plus as a rebranded version of Moto E40. Lenovo K14 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It supports an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM.

