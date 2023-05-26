Technology News
Lenovo Tab M9 With 9-Inch Display, 5,100mAh Battery, Dolby Atmos Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Tab M9 price starts at Rs. 12,999 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2023 17:33 IST
Lenovo Tab M9 With 9-Inch Display, 5,100mAh Battery, Dolby Atmos Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Tab M9 has been launched in two colour options

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab M9 was launched globally during CES 2023
  • The Tab M9 by Lenovo runs on Android 12
  • It has a 8-megapixel rear camera

Lenovo Tab M9 has been launched in India on Friday. The new Android tablet by the Chinese company comes with a metal body with a dual-tone design and supports facial unlocking. The Lenovo Tab M9 runs on MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and a maximum of 64GB of onboard storage. It has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology and an 8-megapixel camera at the rear. The Lenovo Tab M9 is backed by a 5,100mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

Lenovo Tab M9 price in India

Price of the Lenovo Tab M9 starts in India at Rs. 12,999. The tablet comes in Frost Blue and Storm Grey colour variants and will go on sale starting June 1 across Amazon, Flipkart, and Lenovo.com. It will also be available through offline retail channels.

The Lenovo Tab M9 was launched globally during CES 2023 with a starting price of $139 (roughly Rs. 12,000)

Lenovo Tab M9 specifications

The Tab M9 by Lenovo runs on Android 12 and the company is promising three years of security updates and one Android OS update for the tablet. It features a 9-inch HD (800 X 1,340 pixels) LCD TFT display with 400 nits of peak brightness. The display has TÜV Rheinland eye care certification as well. Under the hood, the tablet has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Lenovo has provided an 8-megapixel rear camera on the Tab M9 with autofocus. At the front, it has a 2-megapixel selfie sensor. It offers 64GB eMMC onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11AC, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone port, and a USB Type-C port. It comes preloaded with Google One, Google TV, Netflix, and YouTube Kids among others. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and hall sensor. It supports face unlock feature for authentication as well.

The Lenovo Tab M9 is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast charging capabilities. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 13 hours of video playback time, up to 15 hours of music playback, and up to 12 hours of web browsing time on a single charge. The tablet carries dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology. Besides, it measures 215.43 x 136.76 x 7.99mm and weighs 344 grams.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lenovo Tab M9 With 9-Inch Display, 5,100mAh Battery, Dolby Atmos Launched in India: Price, Specifications
