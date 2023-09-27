OnePlus Pad Go is set to launch on October 6. The company previously teased the design of the upcoming tablet and confirmed that it will launch in a Twin Mint colour option. Before announcing the release of the tablet exclusively in India next month, it was tipped to be unveiled globally alongside other new OnePlus products in January 2024. More details of the OnePlus Pad Go has now been officially revealed. This tablet is expected to be cheaper than the already-launched OnePlus Pad.

An Amazon microsite for the OnePlus Pad Go has now gone live. This reveals a few key details about the upcoming tablet. The same information has also been updated on the official OnePlus India page. The Pad Go is confirmed to come with a quad-speaker unit and Dolby Atmos audio support, which is claimed to offer users a cinematic sound experience. The tablet had previously been confirmed to sport an 11.35-inch display with a resolution of 2.4K and an aspect ratio of 7:5.

Meanwhile, X user OneNormalUsername (@1NormalUsername) posted that the OnePlus Pad Go is expected to come with an 8GB + 256GB variant with UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The leak added that the tablet may also offer a 128GB option.

The OnePlus Pad Go is also expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Both the rear and the front camera sensors are expected to be equipped with 8-megapixel sensors each. The tablet will likely pack an 8,000mAh battery with a USB 2.0 Type-C port.

The leak added that the OnePlus Pad Go is expected to ship with a Linux kernel. The tablet is also tipped to come in Wi-Fi and cellular variants.

We can expect OnePlus to reveal more details of the upcoming Pad Go tablet closer to launch.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.