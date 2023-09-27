Technology News

OnePlus Pad Go Key Specifications Revealed; SoC, Battery Details Leaked Ahead of Launch

OnePlus Pad Go is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 September 2023 11:41 IST
OnePlus Pad Go Key Specifications Revealed; SoC, Battery Details Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad Go will be offered in a Twin Mint colour option

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad Go will sport an 11.35-inch 2.4K display
  • The tablet will ship with Android 13
  • OnePlus Pad Go is confirmed to support Dolby Atmos audio
Advertisement

OnePlus Pad Go is set to launch on October 6. The company previously teased the design of the upcoming tablet and confirmed that it will launch in a Twin Mint colour option. Before announcing the release of the tablet exclusively in India next month, it was tipped to be unveiled globally alongside other new OnePlus products in January 2024. More details of the OnePlus Pad Go has now been officially revealed. This tablet is expected to be cheaper than the already-launched OnePlus Pad.

An Amazon microsite for the OnePlus Pad Go has now gone live. This reveals a few key details about the upcoming tablet. The same information has also been updated on the official OnePlus India page. The Pad Go is confirmed to come with a quad-speaker unit and Dolby Atmos audio support, which is claimed to offer users a cinematic sound experience. The tablet had previously been confirmed to sport an 11.35-inch display with a resolution of 2.4K and an aspect ratio of 7:5.

Meanwhile, X user OneNormalUsername (@1NormalUsername) posted that the OnePlus Pad Go is expected to come with an 8GB + 256GB variant with UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The leak added that the tablet may also offer a 128GB option.

The OnePlus Pad Go is also expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Both the rear and the front camera sensors are expected to be equipped with 8-megapixel sensors each. The tablet will likely pack an 8,000mAh battery with a USB 2.0 Type-C port.

The leak added that the OnePlus Pad Go is expected to ship with a Linux kernel. The tablet is also tipped to come in Wi-Fi and cellular variants.

We can expect OnePlus to reveal more details of the upcoming Pad Go tablet closer to launch.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Pad Go, OnePlus Pad Go India Launch, OnePlus Pad Go Specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung to Start Laptop Production at Greater Noida Smartphone Factory Next Month: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus Pad Go Key Specifications Revealed; SoC, Battery Details Leaked Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Mobile Deals Revealed
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Max Ranks Second on DxOMark Camera Test Behind This Phone
  4. Google Pixel 8 Pro Alleged Live Images Reveal Major Design Upgrade
  5. Vivo V29 Series Set to Launch in India on October 4
  6. Diwali With Mi 2023 Announced: Discounts on Redmi and Mi Phones
  7. Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T With Leica Tuned Cameras Debut: Check Price
  8. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online
  9. Realme 12 Pro+ Tipped to Sport Periscope Lens Similar to Oppo Find X6
  10. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Benchmark Hints at This Major Performance Improvement
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple macOS Sonoma Available for Users With Several New Features; Here's How to Download
  2. Apple Vision Pro Low-Cost Version Might Be Cancelled, Second Headset Won't Arrive for Few Years: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Sony WF-1000XM5 With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Redmi 13C Renders Leak Online; Waterdrop-Style Notch, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  5. Windows 11 Update Adds Copilot Integration, AI Features to MS Paint and Snipping Tool, More
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max Ranks Second on DxOMark’s Camera test
  7. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Said to Get 120Hz Display, IP68 Rating
  8. Gemini Crypto Exchange to Invest Up to Rs. 200 Crore in India as Part of Expansion Plans
  9. WhatsApp Spotted Working on New Colours, Icons for Chat Interface on Android
  10. Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 16GB RAM Listed on Geekbench
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.