OnePlus Pad Go has been in the rumours for quite some time now. The Chinese tech brand on Thursday teased the tablet through a social media post without revealing the moniker. Now though, an alleged marketing image and specifications of the OnePlus Pad Go have surfaced online. The tablet is seen in a green shade with OnePlus branding at the back. The OnePlus Pad Go appears to get a single rear camera. It is expected to debut in January next year alongside the rumoured OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R handsets.

A report by Digital Trends has leaked the marketing render and specifications of the rumoured OnePlus Pad Go. It is seen in a green shade with curved edges and OnePlus branding on the back. However, there might be multiple colour options when the tablet formally launches. Further, it appears to have a glass body design with thick bezels on all sides. The Android tablet is seen with a centrally aligned circular camera module at the rear housing a single sensor. It appears to have a dual-tone finish with a thick strip horizontally running on the rear. The render suggests that the tablet will look almost similar to the OnePlus Pad.

Further, a report citing OnePlus COO and President, Kinder Liu, states that the upcoming OnePlus Pad Go will get a 2.4K display with a 7:5 aspect ratio. The screen is said to have TUV Rheinland certification for lower blue light emissions. It will reportedly ship with Android 13-based Oxygen OS but might get a software upgrade to OxygenOS 14 in the early wave. It is said to include a content Sync feature and multimedia transfer for hassle-free data sharing.

OnePlus recently teased the arrival of a new tablet in India without confirming its moniker. The purported OnePlus Pad Go is expected to come with upgrades over the OnePlus Pad. The latter went on sale in India in April this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 39,999. It is available in a single Halo Green finish.

The OnePlus Pad (review) features an 11.61-inch (2,000 x 2,800 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The tablet flaunts a 13-megapixel camera at the back. It includes an 8-megapixel front-facing camera as well. The OnePlus Pad houses a 9,510mAh battery, bundled with a 100W charger in the box. However, the charging support of the tablet is capped at 67W.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option.

