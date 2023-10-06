Technology News
OnePlus Pad Go With MediaTek Helio SoC, 11.35-Inch 2.4K Display Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus’ latest tablet is backed by a 8,000mAh battery and features quad Dolby Atmos speakers.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 October 2023 14:18 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Pad Go comes in a single Twin Mint colourway

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad Go packs 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • The tablet starts at Rs. 19,999 in India for the Wi-Fi only model
  • Pre-orders for the OnePlus Pad Go go live on October 12
OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus Pad Go tablet, its less expensive follow-up to the OnePlus Pad that launched earlier this year in February. The newest tablet from OnePlus features a slightly smaller display than the OnePlus Pad, with reduced resolution, pixel density, refresh rate and brightness. The OnePlus Pad Go swaps out MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset from its predecessor for a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and packs 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The OnePlus Pad Go is touted to be a portable, light tablet, focussed on multimedia and streaming for long hours. The tablet is backed by an 8,000mAh battery and features quad Dolby Atmos speakers for better audio performance.

OnePlus Pad Go Price in India, availability

The OnePlus Pad Go is available in 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants in both Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled models. The tablet starts at Rs. 19,999 in India for the Wi-Fi only, 128GB storage variant. The LTE-enabled lower storage model comes in at Rs. 21,999, while the LTE model packing 256GB storage will sell for Rs. 23,999.

The tablet will be available in a single Twin Mint colourway, with pre-orders starting October 12, 12pm IST. Open sale of the new tablet on the OnePlus website begins in two weeks.

OnePlus Pad Go specifications

OnePlus' newest tablet runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2 out-of-the-box and sports a 11.35-inch 2.4K (2408 x 1720 pixels) LCD display, with a fixed 90Hz refresh rate, a pixel density of 220ppi, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and a peak brightness of 400nits.

The OnePlus Pad Go is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The tablet sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. The front camera is also an 8-megapixel shooter.

In terms of battery backup, the OnePlus Pad Go packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC charging. OnePlus claims 514 hours of standby life for the tablet. The OnePlus Pad Go also features Omnibearing Sound Field and Dolby Atmos quad speakers for its audio capabilities. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), 802.11a/b/g/n/, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet also comes with a geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, and a hall sensor onboard, and includes a face unlock feature. It measures 25.512 x 18.804 x 0.689 cm in size and weighs 532grams.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.35-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2408x1720 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
Further reading: OnePlus Pad Go, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus, OnePlus Pad Go price in India, OnePlus Pad Go Specifications
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
