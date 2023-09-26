Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 is expected to begin in October, offering various deals and offers on a number of electronic items such as smartphones, accessories, home appliances, laptops and tablets, among other products. Ahead of the upcoming sale, the e-commerce platform has teased price details of several smartphones and tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, which is expected to debut soon, was reportedly spotted on Flipkart, along with its sale price.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ could be available for sale on Flipkart in the upcoming days, as per a MySmartPrice report. The website reportedly spotted the teaser revealing the price range of the tablet on the e-commerce site. With this, the company has also reportedly confirmed the launch of Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in India.

According to the report, Flipkart listed the Fan Edition Plus variant of Galaxy Tab S9 at Rs. 3X,XX9. This could mean that the smartphone could be priced between Rs. 30,009 and Rs 39,999. The tablet is expected to be priced under Rs. 40,000. Meanwhile, a previous report suggested that in European markets, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ could cost EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ spotted on Flipkart ahead of Big Billion Days 2023 sale

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Both Fan Editions of the tablets — Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and Galaxy Tab S9 FE — will be new additions to the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which launched in July this year at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. The lineup currently includes, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Previous reports have hinted at some of the specifications the Fan Edition tablets. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset. It could feature a dual rear camera unit and a fingerprint sensor on the side for biometric authentication. The tablet is said to feature a 12.4-inch display.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.