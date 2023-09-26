Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ India Launch Reportedly Confirmed, Price Teased: All Details

Flipkart has reportedly listed the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and it could be priced under Rs. 40,000.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 September 2023 10:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ India Launch Reportedly Confirmed, Price Teased: All Details

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will be an addition to the Galaxy Tab S9 (pictured) series

Highlights
  • Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ could be available for sale on Flipkart soon
  • Flipkart listed Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at Rs. 3X,XX9
  • Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 is expected to begin in October, offering various deals and offers on a number of electronic items such as smartphones, accessories, home appliances, laptops and tablets, among other products. Ahead of the upcoming sale, the e-commerce platform has teased price details of several smartphones and tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, which is expected to debut soon, was reportedly spotted on Flipkart, along with its sale price. 

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ could be available for sale on Flipkart in the upcoming days, as per a MySmartPrice report. The website reportedly spotted the teaser revealing the price range of the tablet on the e-commerce site. With this, the company has also reportedly confirmed the launch of Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in India.

According to the report, Flipkart listed the Fan Edition Plus variant of Galaxy Tab S9 at Rs. 3X,XX9. This could mean that the smartphone could be priced between Rs. 30,009 and Rs 39,999. The tablet is expected to be priced under Rs. 40,000. Meanwhile, a previous report suggested that in European markets, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ could cost EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. 

Screenshot 2023 09 22 16 49 44 26 c4b2fae5edd267b2847f1b32e9bc41c3 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ spotted on Flipkart ahead of Big Billion Days 2023 sale
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

 

Both Fan Editions of the tablets — Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and Galaxy Tab S9 FE — will be new additions to the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which launched in July this year at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. The lineup currently includes, Galaxy Tab S9Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Previous reports have hinted at some of the specifications the Fan Edition tablets. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset. It could feature a dual rear camera unit and a fingerprint sensor on the side for biometric authentication. The tablet is said to feature a 12.4-inch display. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, Sale Prices, Sale offers, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ India Launch Reportedly Confirmed, Price Teased: All Details
