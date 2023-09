OnePlus Pad Go is confirmed to launch soon. The company has now teased the design of the upcoming tablet and confirmed that it will be offered in a Twin Mint colour option. The tablet was expected launch in early 2024 alongside other new OnePlus products, however, OnePlus has now confirmed that the Pad Go will launch exclusively in India next month. Earlier this year, the Shenzhen-based tech firm launched the OnePlus Pad, which came with an 11.61-inch 144Hz display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

In a press statement, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Pad Go will launch exclusively in India on October 6. Like the OnePlus Pad introduced earlier this year, the tablet is likely to be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Amazon India website. The portable electronic device is seen in one colourway with two distinct shades of green called Twin Mint. The rear camera is placed centrally on one edge of the tablet.

Claiming to be an "economical, entertainment-oriented tablet," the OnePlus Pad Go will be the second tablet from the company. The first in the lineup, the OnePlus Pad, was introduced in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options, priced at Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively.

OnePlus COO and President, Kinder Liu recently confirmed in an interview that the Pad Go will be equipped with a 2.4K display and will arrive with a TUV Rheinland certification for lower blue light emissions.

The company had also started to tease the tablet on its social media sites. The Pad Go was previously tipped to launch alongside new earbuds, the OnePlus 12, and OnePlus 12R in early 2024.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.