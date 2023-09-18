Technology News

OnePlus Pad Go India Launch Date Set For October 6, Design Officially Revealed

OnePlus Pad Go is expected to ship with Android 13-based Oxygen OS.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2023 16:01 IST
OnePlus Pad Go India Launch Date Set For October 6, Design Officially Revealed

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad Go teased in a Twin Mint colour option

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad Go was previously tipped to launch in 2024
  • The tablet will launch with a 2.4K resolution display
  • OnePlus Pad Go was spotted on several certification website

OnePlus Pad Go is confirmed to launch soon. The company has now teased the design of the upcoming tablet and confirmed that it will be offered in a Twin Mint colour option. The tablet was expected launch in early 2024 alongside other new OnePlus products, however, OnePlus has now confirmed that the Pad Go will launch exclusively in India next month. Earlier this year, the Shenzhen-based tech firm launched the OnePlus Pad, which came with an 11.61-inch 144Hz display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

In a press statement, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Pad Go will launch exclusively in India on October 6. Like the OnePlus Pad introduced earlier this year, the tablet is likely to be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Amazon India website. The portable electronic device is seen in one colourway with two distinct shades of green called Twin Mint. The rear camera is placed centrally on one edge of the tablet. 

Claiming to be an "economical, entertainment-oriented tablet," the OnePlus Pad Go will be the second tablet from the company. The first in the lineup, the OnePlus Pad, was introduced in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options, priced at Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. 

OnePlus COO and President, Kinder Liu recently confirmed in an interview that the Pad Go will be equipped with a 2.4K display and will arrive with a TUV Rheinland certification for lower blue light emissions. 

The company had also started to tease the tablet on its social media sites. The Pad Go was previously tipped to launch alongside new earbuds, the OnePlus 12, and OnePlus 12R in early 2024.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Pad Go, OnePlus Pad Go India launch, OnePlus Pad Go Price, OnePlus Pad Go Specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Leak Again in New Renders Ahead of September 26 Launch

Related Stories

OnePlus Pad Go India Launch Date Set For October 6, Design Officially Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India Today: See Offers
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price, Specifications Compared
  3. iOS 17 Rolls Out Today: How to Download on Eligible Models
  4. Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Leak Again in New Renders: See Design
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Leaked Renders Tip Four Colour Options: See Here
  6. iPhone 16 Pro With Larger Screen, Apple Watch X Coming in 2024: Gurman
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Max Faces Production Challenges Amid 'Robust Demand': Kuo
  8. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  9. HP Spectre Foldable Laptop With 3-in-1 Usage Launched at This Price
  10. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 17 With StandBy Mode, Contact Posters and More Rolls Out Today: How to Download on Eligible Models
  2. OnePlus Pad Go India Launch Date Set For October 6, Design Officially Revealed
  3. Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Leak Again in New Renders Ahead of September 26 Launch
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Models With Larger Screens, Apple Watch X With New Health Features Coming in 2024: Mark Gurman
  5. ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Begins Collecting Scientific Data in Earth’s Orbit
  6. iPhone 15 Series' New USB Type-C Port Supports Multiple Functions: All Details
  7. Khufiya Trailer: Tabu Tracks Down an Agency Mole in Netflix’s Upcoming Espionage Thriller
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Renders Leak Again; Suggests Four Colour Options, Thick Bezels, More
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Max Faces Production Challenges Amid 'Robust Demand' and Shipping Delays: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G India Launch Confirmed, Specifications Tipped: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.