Apple's iPad lineup has become considerably more powerful in recent years, with several models now featuring the company's M-series processors. However, the software experience has not evolved at quite the same pace, with iPadOS still lacking some of the features available on macOS. According to a seasoned journalist, the Cupertino-based tech giant could be exploring ways to narrow that gap behind the scenes. Apple is reportedly testing macOS on iPads internally.

Apple Testing macOS on iPads

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman discussed Apple's internal iPad software testing in a question-and-answer segment of his Power On podcast (via 9to5Mac). According to Gurman, Apple has been running macOS on some iPad models internally for some time. The shared architecture of Apple Silicon-powered Macs and iPads reportedly gives the tech giant the flexibility to conduct such tests.

Gurman, however, clarified that Apple is not currently working on bringing macOS to the iPad as a consumer-facing feature. The journalist also said there is no ongoing project to develop an entirely new operating system for the iPad or adapt macOS for public use on the tablet.

Instead, the internal testing could help Apple understand how to bring more desktop-like capabilities to iPadOS, as per the report. The company's approach to the iPad reportedly appears to involve bringing more Mac-like capabilities to iPadOS rather than making macOS available on the tablet.

Gurman also reiterated that Apple is continuing work on a large foldable iPad, internally referred to as Project J312. The device is reportedly being developed with a display measuring around 19 or 20 inches when unfolded. The report described it as resembling a giant iPhone Duo, but without an external display.

The project has reportedly faced multiple delays. Its expected launch window has shifted from 2027 to 2028 and now potentially 2029. Apple could still cancel the device, with manufacturing yields and high production costs among the challenges. If it eventually reaches the market, the foldable iPad could reportedly cost between $3,000 and $5,000.