Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is India's oldest and fourth-largest telecom operator. The state-owned operator is yet to roll out 4G services in India, but it still offers a wide range of prepaid and postpaid plans. With the postpaid services, BSNL plans to start at Rs. 199 and go up to Rs. 1,525. You also get the option to add family connections with some of the higher-end postpaid plans. Apart from this, the company also offers some add-on data plans for its customers. In this article, we have laid down all the postpaid plans that BSNL offers under its umbrella. So, without wasting much time, let's get started.

Best BSNL Postpaid Plans in India 2024

Check out the complete list of postpaid plans that BSNL offers on its official website. However, it is essential to note that all the postpaid plans have one month of validity. That said, check out the full list here:

Rs. 199 BSNL Postpaid Plan

This is the cheapest postpaid plan from the state-owned telecom operator. The pack offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. Moreover, you get 25GB of monthly data and up to 75GB of rollover facility.

Rs. 399 BSNL Postpaid Plan

The Rs 399 postpaid plan from BSNL comes with 70GB of monthly data and up to 210GB of data rollover facility. It also provides unlimited voice calls on local, LSA, and national roaming, including Delhi and Mumbai. The postpaid plan offers 100 SMS per day.

Rs. 525 BSNL Postpaid Plan

Next on the list is the Rs 525 BSNL postpaid plan. It provides unlimited voice calls on local, STD, and national roaming. The plan also provides 85GB of data with up to 255GB of rollover facility. It also provides 100 SMS per day. Moreover, you will also get one additional family SIM with unlimited voice calls, 10GB, and 20 SMS per day.

Rs 725 BSNL Postpaid Plan

We also have a Rs 725 plan with free local and STD voice calls. The postpaid plan from BSNL provides 50GB of data per month. Once the limit is over, users can still use the internet with reduced speeds of 40kbps. The plan also provides 100 SMS per day.

Rs 798 BSNL Postpaid Plan

Moving on, we also have a Rs 798 postpaid plan from the operator that offers 50GB of data. Interestingly, the pack also offers a 150GB data rollover facility alongside unlimited voice calls. It also provides 100 SMS per day. BSNL offers two family connections with unlimited voice calls, 50GB of data, and 100 daily SMS.

Rs 799 BSNL Postpaid Plan

Rs 799 provides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The postpaid plan offers 60GB of data per month. Once the limit is reached, the data speed will be reduced to 40 kbps.

Rs 999 BSNL Postpaid Plan

Next in line is the Rs 999 postpaid plan. The pack offers 75GB of data per month and up to 225GB of rollover facility. Moreover, the plan provides unlimited voice calls alongside 100 SMS per day. You also get three family connections with unlimited voice calls, 75GB of data, and 100 SMS daily for each SIM.

Rs 1,125 BSNL Postpaid Plan

BSNL also provides a Rs 1,125 postpaid plan with 90 GB of data per month, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

Rs 1,525 BSNL Postpaid Plan

Lastly, a Rs 1,525 postpaid plan provides unlimited voice calls on all networks. The pack also offers complete data with no daily or monthly limit. You also get 100 SMS per day.

BSNL Add-on Packs

BSNL currently offers two new add-on packs for its customers. These include:

Rs 150: The pack offers 40GB of free data.

Rs 250: The pack offers 70GB of free data.

BSNL Postpaid Activation Charges and Security Deposit

If you are a new BSNL customer, you must pay activation charges and a one-time security deposit amount. The company has clarified that new users must pay Rs 100 as activation charges.

Moreover, one needs to pay a security deposit depending on the usage. The security deposits are as follows:

Local + STD: Rs 500

Local + STD + ISD: Rs 2,000

Local + STD + ISD + International Roaming: Rs 5,000

It is important to note that the charges exclude GST, so one must pay GST charges when paying for the amounts mentioned above.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which is the best BSNL postpaid plan?

Rs. 999 is considered the best postpaid plan from BSNL as it offers much to offer. The postpaid plan comes loaded with 75GB of data, up to 225GB of rollover facility, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls, and three add-on family connections.

Which is the cheapest BSNL postpaid plan?

Rs 199 is the cheapest BSNL postpaid plan that offers unlimited voice calls, 25GB of data with rollover facility, and 100 SMS per day.

What is the billing cycle of BSNL postpaid?

The billing cycle will depend on when your BSNL postpaid plan is activated. The due date is usually 10 to 15 days after the billing date.

Can I convert my BSNL postpaid to prepaid?

No, as of now, there is no facility to convert your BSNL postpaid number to prepaid. Customers will need to buy a new prepaid number.

What is the late fee for the BSNL postpaid bill?

BSNL usually charges 2 per cent of the billed amount as late fees.