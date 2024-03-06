Technology News
Apple said users must have an Apple ID belonging to the EU to access alternative app marketplaces.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 March 2024 17:52 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Lucas Hoang

Apple highlighted that location processing will be done on-device and it will not store the data

Highlights
  • Apple added support for alternative app marketplaces with iOS 17.4 update
  • Users should be physically located in the EU region to access the feature
  • Apple will give a grace period for users travelling for a short duration
Apple added support for alternative app marketplaces on iPhone devices with the iOS 17.4 update, after much anticipation. However, it has now released a support document explaining the nuances around the eligibility of the feature. Surprisingly, the Cupertino-based tech giant said that it might stop access to marketplaces if a user travels outside of the countries and regions belonging to the European Union (EU) for a long period of time. The pre-installed apps will also not be updated for as long as the user has not returned to the EU.

EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) came into force on March 6, and as per the guidelines, Apple now allows users to download third-party marketplaces on iPhone and install apps through them. These apps will not have to pay any listing fee or use the tech giant's payment processing system and pay an additional charge on that. However, it has also published a long post highlighting the eligibility criteria for users to avail of this feature, and factors that can lead to it not working.

As per the guidelines issued by the iPhone maker, the country or region of a user's Apple ID must be set to one of the countries or regions of the EU. Additionally, the user must also be physically located in the region. The company will monitor that both criteria are fulfilled via on-device processing and claims it will not collect the device's location. In case a user leaves the EU for a long period, they will lose access to some of the features including the ability to install new alternative marketplaces and updating the pre-installed third-party apps. However, the apps will continue to function. The tech giant also added that it will give a grace period for users who travel outside Europe for a short duration, although it did not define what constitutes short-term and long-term travel.

The post also underlined the list of countries and regions eligible for alternative app marketplaces. These are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

Further, Apple has also stated that it will not provide customer support in case users face issues with alternative app marketplaces. Issues around privacy and security including scams, fraud and abuse will also not be addressed by the company. Notably, no third-party app marketplaces are available for iOS at the time of writing this.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Poco Teases Partnership With Airtel to Launch ‘Most Affordable 5G Device’ in India

