Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition PC System Requirements Confirmed Ahead of March 21 Launch

Horizon Forbidden West on PC would require at least 16GB of RAM to play across all graphical presents.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 March 2024 18:21 IST
Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition PC System Requirements Confirmed Ahead of March 21 Launch

Photo Credit: Guerilla Games/ Nixxes Software

Highlights
  • Horizon Forbidden West first released on PS5, PS4 in 2022
  • The PC port is handled by Sony-owned Nixxes Software
  • Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition includes the Burning Shores DLC
Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is set to arrive on PC on March 21. Ahead of its launch, developer Nixxes Software has released a detailed list of PC system requirements for the game. The studio, tasked with porting the PlayStation exclusive to PC, has also detailed the customisation options that will be available at launch. Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best-looking games on PS5, but Nixxes has opted for an approach that would allow the visually demanding game to run “on a wide variety of PC hardware.”

In a post on the PlayStation Blog Tuesday, Nixxes Software confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West on PC would include graphics presets ranging from very low to very high. “This allows gamers with the latest hardware to push their systems, while also providing a great experience on less powerful PCs,” the developer said.

Nixxes also said that the wide-ranging graphical customisation options would allow the game to run on portable gaming devices. This means that Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go owners should not face problems while playing the game on their handheld device.

It's worth noting that the Horizon Forbidden West PC port would require at least 16GB of RAM to play across all graphical presents. The game will also require SSD storage of 150GB and Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher) operating system. For the higher end of the performance spectrum at 4K resolution, Nvidia's RTX 40 series or AMD 7000 series cards would be needed.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition PC system requirements

Minimum

  • Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT 4GB
  • Performance: 720p at 30 fps (Very Low)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700
  • Performance: 1080p at 60 fps (Medium)

High

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800
  • Performance: 1440p at 60 fps / 4K at 30 fps (High)

Very High

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900XT
  • Performance: 4K at 60 fps (Very High)

Nixxes has also promised a wealth of graphical customisation settings to tweak the visuals of the game. Horizon Forbidden West on PC will include individual quality settings for textures, level of detail, shadows, water, terrain and more. The game will also feature a field-of-view (FOV) slider and settings for effects like motion blur, film grain, radial blur, lens flares, bloom and vignette.

Horizon Forbidden West was announced for PC last month, setting a March 21 release date. Nixxes Software, the Sony-owned studio that has previously worked on PC ports for first-party PlayStation titles like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, had also confirmed some of the PC features of the port like support for Nvidia DLSS 3, AMD FSR and Intel XeSS upscaling techniques and ultra-wide resolutions. The Complete Edition of the sci-fi open-world epic will include the Burning Shores expansion from 2023. The game is currently available to pre-order on Steam and Epic Games Store, with the price set at Rs. 3,999.

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West

Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Horizon
PEGI Rating 16+
Further reading: Horizon Forbidden West, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, PC, Nixxes Software, Guerrilla Games, Steam, Epic Games Store
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple Warns Eligibility for Alternative App Marketplaces Could Be Revoked If User Travels Outside EU

