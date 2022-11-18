Technology News
Airtel 5G Services Launched at Lohegaon Airport in Pune: All Details

Airtel customers with 5G smartphones can access Airtel 5G Plus connectivity on their existing data plans.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 18 November 2022 15:36 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Airtel

Airtel recently announced the advent of 5G at the new airport Terminal in Bengaluru

Highlights
  • Lohegaon Airport is the first airport in the state to provide 5G services
  • Airtel announced launch of 5G services at 13 locations in Gurugram
  • The 5G services will be available to customers in a phased manner

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has deployed Airtel 5G Plus service here at Lohegaon Airport, making it the first airport in the state to provide ultrafast 5G services. The telecom service provider stated in a release on Thursday that customers flying in and out of Pune can enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus across the airport terminal.

All customers with 5G smartphones can access the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, it said.

Airtel recently announced the advent of 5G at the new airport Terminal in Bengaluru. Airtel 5G Plus service is now live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, and Gurugram.

Earlier this week, Airtel announced the launch of 5G services at around 13 locations in Gurugram. The 5G services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out, the company said. The telecom operator previously announced the launch of its 5G services in Kolkata and Siliguri.

Currently, the service is operational at DLF Cyber Hub, DLF Phase 2, MG Road, Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Nirvana Country, Gurugram railway station, Civil lines, Ardee City, Huda City Centre, Gurugram National Highway and few other select locations.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has also announced that major parts of Kolkata would be brought under the telecom major's 5G service by December and the work will be completed by June 2023. The high-speed data services will be launched in Siliguri soon and the north Bengal city will be second in the state after Kolkata where the company will offer its 5G services, Jio said.

The 5G launch in Siliguri will be part of the December 2023 timeline for complete coverage rollout by the company in the country, a senior official of Reliance Jio said. Airtel had previously announced the launch of its 5G services in Kolkata and Siliguri.

