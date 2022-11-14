Technology News
Reliance Jio to Provide Complete 5G Coverage for Kolkata by June 2023

Airtel had earlier announced the launch of its 5G services in Kolkata and Siliguri.

By PTI |  Updated: 14 November 2022 20:23 IST
Reliance Jio to Provide Complete 5G Coverage for Kolkata by June 2023

Jio has launched its services in select cities and is ramping up coverage gradually

Highlights
  • The 5G launch in Siliguri will be part of the December 2023 dateline
  • Jio also showcased its products and services at its experience center
  • 5G technology can deliver high quality healthcare to rural, urban areas

Reliance Jio on Monday said that major parts of the city will be brought under the telecom major's 5G service by December of this year and the work will be completed by June 2023.

The high speed data services will be launched in Siliguri soon and the north Bengal city will be second in the state after Kolkata where the company will offer its 5G services.

The 5G launch in Siliguri will be part of the December 2023 dateline for complete coverage rollout by the company in the country, a senior official of Reliance Jio said.

Airtel had earlier announced the launch of its 5G services in Kolkata and Siliguri.

Jio has launched its services in select cities and is ramping up coverage gradually.

"In the Bengal region, we will soon launch 5G in Siliguri. In Kolkata, the coverage is currently being ramped up on a daily basis. Major parts of the city will be covered within December and it will be completed by June '23," the official said.

Jio on Monday showcased its products and services at its experience center in the city.

"Several government officials from different departments visited the experience center, including state IT secretary Rajeev Kumar. They wanted to understand and experience the potential of the new 5G technology and how that can be deployed in different public services.

"We have showcased solutions in agriculture, education, smart offices and enhanced possibilities in mobile broadband," he said.

Officials said 5G technology can deliver high quality healthcare to rural and remote areas by turning it into smart healthcare solutions like tele radiology, connected ambulance, clinic in a bag. 

 

