Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo 11 to Get 6.78 Inch QHD+ AMOLED Display, More Specifications, Design Renders Leaked: Report

iQoo 11 to Get 6.78-Inch QHD+ AMOLED Display, More Specifications, Design Renders Leaked: Report

iQoo has confirmed the existence of the iQoo 11 lineup.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 18 November 2022 15:09 IST
iQoo 11 to Get 6.78-Inch QHD+ AMOLED Display, More Specifications, Design Renders Leaked: Report

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Panda is Bald

The iQoo 11 appears to come equipped with a Vivo V2 imaging chip

Highlights
  • iQoo 11 may feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • It may run on Android 13 with an OriginOS 3.0 skin on top
  • The iQoo 11 could pack a 5,000mAh battery, 120W fast charging support

iQoo 11 series is confirmed to launch soon with the lineup expected to include the standard iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro, and iQoo 11 Legend. The iQoo 11 has been a part of the rumour mill for some time and has been spotted on several certification sites. Its complete specifications have now been leaked along with its alleged design renders. The leaked images suggest that this smartphone could feature a Vivo V2 imaging chip. The iQoo 11 is also expected to come in Isle of Man Edition and Track Edition colour options.

iQoo 11 specifications (rumoured)

According to a 91Mobiles report, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, the iQoo 11 could feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

This iQoo smartphone is likely to get a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture. There could also be a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The iQoo 11 may also sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

It is expected to run on Android 13 with OriginOS 3.0 skin on top. The iQoo 11 could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging support. This smartphone is said to be 8.5mm thin and weigh about 205g.

In related news, images of the iQoo 11 have been leaked by tipster Panda is Bald (translated) on Weibo. The overall design language of this handset appears to be similar to its predecessor iQoo 10 Pro. However, it appears that the rear camera module has been slightly tweaked. Furthermore, it is said to come equipped with a Vivo V2 imaging chip.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 11, iQoo 11 specifications, iQoo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Cheap Identities from Black Market Become Dupe Tool for Crypto Scammers: CertiK
Featured video of the day
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: Hit or Miss?

Related Stories

iQoo 11 to Get 6.78-Inch QHD+ AMOLED Display, More Specifications, Design Renders Leaked: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Binance CEO Takes Jibe at India’s Tax Regime, Says Business Not Viable
  2. Vikram-S, India's First Private Rocket, Successfully Launched Into Space
  3. Poco C50 Set to Launch in India as Affordable C-Series Handset in November
  4. Twitter Staff Said to Exit Firm in Mass Exodus After Elon Musk's Ultimatum
  5. El Salvador to Buy One BTC Per Day, President Nayib Bukele Tweets Plan
  6. Monica, O My Darling Review: Netflix Movie Is Overstuffed and Undercooked
  7. How to Find the Nearest Airtel Store Online
  8. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 Reportedly Gets Android 13 Update: How to Download
  10. Amazon Pay Later Hits 2 Million Sign-Ups Mark in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 11 to Get 6.78-Inch QHD+ AMOLED Display, More Specifications, Design Renders Leaked: Report
  2. Indian PC Shipments Declined By 11.7 Percent in Q3 2021, HP Leads Overall Consolidation: IDC
  3. Cheap Identities from Black Market Become Dupe Tool for Crypto Scammers: CertiK
  4. Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Reintroduced, Government Seeks Public Comments on Regulation
  5. US Senators Lobbying for Ban on Government Deals With Chinese Chipmakers: Report
  6. US Congress to Investigate Binance Role in FTX Collapse: Report
  7. Elon Musk Accused of Undermining Twitter's Integrity, Safety by US Senators, Could Face FTC Probe
  8. Poco C50 Set to Launch in India as Budget C-Series Handset by End of November
  9. Vivo X90 Pro Key Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing, May Get 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  10. Vikram-S, India's First Private Rocket, Successfully Launched Into Space by Skyroot Aerospace
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.