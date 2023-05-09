Technology News

Bharti Airtel 5G Touches 2 Million Customer Mark in Mumbai Within a Few Months of Launch

Airtel’s 5G service is now available in over 3,500 cities and towns across the country.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 May 2023 21:43 IST
Bharti Airtel recently overtook Reliance Jio in 5G roll-out with the expansion of the network

Highlights
  • Mumbai is the first city in India to have 5G coverage in all its towns
  • Airtel surpassed 10 million customer mark on its 5G network nationally
  • Reliance Jio so far expanded its fifth generation network to 406 cities

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced that it has touched the 2 million customer mark on its 5G network in Mumbai within seven months of the launch.

Mumbai is also the first city in the country to have 5G coverage in all its towns and talukas, Airtel said in a release.

"Bharti Airtel today announced that it has welcomed 2 million customers onto its 5G network in Mumbai thus far. This remarkable growth has occurred in just 7 months from launching the service," the company said.

The financial and entertainment capital has 5G coverage in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira Bhayandar and every other corner of the city.

Vibhor Gupta, CEO, Mumbai, Bharti Airtel, said, "We are thrilled to have 2 million plus customers enjoying the power of 5G in Mumbai. The adoption that we are seeing among Mumbaikars shows that our customers are always evolving and our objective is to offer them a brilliant experience".

Airtel's 5G service is now available in over 3,500 cities and towns across the country. The company has recently surpassed the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally and is on track to cover every town and key rural area with its 5G service by September 2023. 

Recently, in March, Bharti Airtel overtook Reliance Jio in 5G roll-out with the expansion of the network to additional 235 cities, taking its total reach to 500 cities.

Reliance Jio has so far announced the expansion of its ultra high-speed fifth generation (5G) network to 406 cities.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Bharti Airtel, Bharti Airtel 5G network, Reliance Jio
Malicious Software Used by Russian Spies Sabotaged by FBI
India Post to Soon Onboard ONDC Platform, Signs MoU With CAIT

