Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced that it has touched the 2 million customer mark on its 5G network in Mumbai within seven months of the launch.

Mumbai is also the first city in the country to have 5G coverage in all its towns and talukas, Airtel said in a release.

"Bharti Airtel today announced that it has welcomed 2 million customers onto its 5G network in Mumbai thus far. This remarkable growth has occurred in just 7 months from launching the service," the company said.

The financial and entertainment capital has 5G coverage in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira Bhayandar and every other corner of the city.

Vibhor Gupta, CEO, Mumbai, Bharti Airtel, said, "We are thrilled to have 2 million plus customers enjoying the power of 5G in Mumbai. The adoption that we are seeing among Mumbaikars shows that our customers are always evolving and our objective is to offer them a brilliant experience".

Airtel's 5G service is now available in over 3,500 cities and towns across the country. The company has recently surpassed the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally and is on track to cover every town and key rural area with its 5G service by September 2023.

Recently, in March, Bharti Airtel overtook Reliance Jio in 5G roll-out with the expansion of the network to additional 235 cities, taking its total reach to 500 cities.

Reliance Jio has so far announced the expansion of its ultra high-speed fifth generation (5G) network to 406 cities.

