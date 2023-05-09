India Post to Soon Onboard ONDC Platform, Signs MoU With CAIT

India Post on Tuesday inked a pact with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Tripta Technologies for providing logistics support to small traders, and outlined plans to onboard the ONDC platform as a logistics service provider.

India Post signed an MoU with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Tripta Technologies in the presence of Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan on Tuesday.

The pact facilitates the operationalisation of the 'Bharat EMart' portal, which will provide the facility of pick-up of consignments from the premises of traders and ensure delivery at the doorsteps of the consignees across the country.

An estimated eight crore traders associated with CAIT will be benefitted from the agreement, an official release said.

India Post in the recent past has entered into similar agreements with the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and Regional Centers of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED) to provide pick-up and delivery of parcels at the doorsteps of the consignees.

India Post will also soon onboard itself on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, being developed by the Ministry of Commerce as a logistics service provider, the release added.

Chauhan noted that the Postal Department has transformed itself with the passage of time and the demands of the public and that technological induction and the addition of new services have made India Post a modern service provider. Today, it provides banking, insurance, and last-mile delivery of benefits of several welfare schemes run by the government to every village through its network of 1.59 lakh post offices.

The minister expressed hope that the MoU with CAIT and Bharat e-Mart would provide much-needed logistics support to small traders in the country, which would increase their businesses and employment opportunities.

