Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Booster Packs Launched in India: Check Price, Validity

Airtel 5G booster packs will allow users without eligible prepaid recharge plans to access unlimited 5G data on their existing plan.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 July 2024 19:03 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Airtel recently hiked prices for prepaid recharge plans and postpaid plans

Highlights
  • Airtel has introduced three 'unlimited 5G' data booster packs
  • Users will also get additional 4G data over the unlimited 5G access
  • The validity of the booster packs are the same as the existing plan
Airtel has introduced new data booster packs in India. These packs will allow unlimited 5G access to users. They will allow users without existing 5G plans to access unlimited 5G connectivity. These data packs will also allow users access to additional 4G data over and above the unlimited 5G data provided by the carrier. Airtel, like rival network providers in the country, recently increased prices for postpaid and prepaid recharge plans. With these hikes, unlimited 5G access was limited to only plans with a minimum of 2GB of daily data.

Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Booster Packs Launched in India

The telecom provider confirmed in a press note that users on plans with 1GB or 1.5GB daily data allowance, who do not have access to 5G connectivity, will now be able to access the same with the help of the new unlimited 5G booster packs. with prices starting at Rs. 51.

According to Airtel, customers who are on plans that do not support unlimited 5G connectivity will be able to access 5G services with these booster packs. They are available in the country at prices of Rs. 51, Rs. 101 and Rs. 151.

These also come with additional 4G data access of 3GB, 6GB and 9GB, respectively, aside from offering access to unlimited 5G data. The validity of these booster packs, much like other add-on plans, is the same as the existing plan that the user is on at any given time.

How Airtel's Unlimited 5G Data Booster Packs Work

For example, assuming you are on a Rs. 929 plan that allows 1.5GB 4G data per day for 90 days and is set to expire on October 15. If you opt for the Rs. 101 unlimited 5G booster pack today, the unlimited 5G connectivity support will last till October 15.

Even if you recharge with the booster pack in early October, it will still expire on October 15, with your existing main prepaid plan. In this instance, aside from the 1.5GB 4G data per day and unlimited 5G data, you will also get an additional 6GB 4G data which is also valid till the same date.

Further reading: Airtel, Bharti Airtel, 5G, Unlimited 5G, Booster Pack
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Store App Updated With Revamped ‘For You’ Section With Personalised Suggestions

