Airtel has quietly launched a new prepaid plan that includes a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription offer. This comes a few days after it introduced a prepaid Netflix bundle plan. Like the Netflix plan, this new Hotstar bundle also offers unlimited 5G data alongside a few other perks and benefits. Notably, Airtel is one of the two telecom operators to offer 5G connectivity in India. The other network provider with 5G connectivity support in the country is Jio, which also offers Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix prepaid bundles.

The Disney+ Hotstar bundle from Airtel is available at Rs. 869, which according to a TelecomTalk report, is an upgrade over its existing Rs. 839 prepaid plan. It offers a validity of 84 days and comes with 2GB of 4G data every day. The plan also offers unlimited 5G data above and over the plan limit in areas with 5G access.

The Rs. 869 Airtel prepaid plan also includes free access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months. As the name suggests, users can access the application only through their smartphones. The plan also allows users unlimited local STD and roaming voice calls and 100 SMS per day throughout the validity period of the plan, which is 84 days. Other benefits offered with this prepaid plan include free Apollo 24/7 Circle for three months, Wynk Music and Hello Tunes access, as well as RewardsMini Subscription.

Jio also offers a prepaid plan with three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The plan is available at Rs. 808 and also includes unlimited 5G data. The Jio plan also comes with 2GB of 4G data every day, unlimited local STD and roaming voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. This plan also has a validity of 84 days.

Recently, Airtel also introduced a Netflix prepaid bundle at Rs. 1,499, which gives users access to the Netflix Basic plan for three months alongside unlimited 5G data and unlimited voice call access with a validity of 84 days.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.