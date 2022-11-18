Technology News
Jio Introduces International Roaming Packs for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: All Details

Jio users can use this plan in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 18 November 2022 16:47 IST
Jio has unveiled exclusive data packs for its users

Reliance Jio has launched five new international roaming (IR) packs exclusively for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 taking place in Qatar. Users can use this plan in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates. The IR packs can be purchased as data-only packs or as packs including data, SMS, and voice calls. The Jio packs can be purchased via the official website of Jio or the MyJio app. Jio has mentioned that beyond the predetermined cap, subscribers will be charged Re.1 for incoming calls.

As mentioned earlier, packs can be put to use in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates and can be purchased from the official website of Jio or the MyJio app.

Here are the five IR packs offered by Jio for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022:

Rs. 1, 599 data, SMS, and voice calls pack

The pack comes with a validity of 15 days and includes 150 minutes talk time consisting of local calls and outgoing calls to India as well as incoming calls via network and Wi-Fi. Users will also get 1GB data and 100 SMS with the pack.

Rs. 3,999 data, SMS, and voice calls pack

The Rs. 3,999 pack from Jio comes with 250 minutes talk time consisting of local calls and outgoing calls to India as well as another 250 minutes for incoming calls on network and Wi-Fi. Subscribers will also get 3GB data and 100 SMS with the pack. The pack is valid for 30 days.

Rs. 6,799 data, SMS, and voice calls pack

This pack features a talk time of 500 minutes that comprises local calls as well as outgoing calls to India along with an extra 500 minutes for incoming calls via network and Wi-Fi. Additionally, the users subscribing to this pack will get access to 5GB of data and 100 SMS. The validity of the pack is 30 days.

Rs. 1,122 data-only pack

Jio subscribers can access 1GB high speed data with this pack after which Standard PayGo rates will be charged. The pack is valid for 5 days.

Rs. 5,122 data-only pack

This pack gives access to 5GB data for 21 days post which Standard PayGo rates will be charged.

Further reading: Reliance, Jio, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
