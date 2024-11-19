Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Reliance Jio Rs. 601 5G Upgrade Voucher With One Year Unlimited 5G Data Launched: Price, Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs. 601 5G Upgrade Voucher With One Year Unlimited 5G Data Launched: Price, Benefits

Customers can combine the 5G upgrade voucher with their existing plans offering 1.5GB/day or 2GB/ month data.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2024 19:35 IST
Reliance Jio Rs. 601 5G Upgrade Voucher With One Year Unlimited 5G Data Launched: Price, Benefits

Photo Credit: Reuters

Each of these individual data vouchers are priced at Rs. 51

Highlights
  • Jio is aiming at offering 5G internet to those not on this plan
  • The voucher has been made live on the Jio website as well as its on its w
  • Back in July 2024, Jio spiked its tariff rates for 5G plans
Advertisement

Reliance Jio has launched a new plan for its prepaid customers in the country. This "5G upgrade voucher” is a recharge plan that allows subscribers to lock in access to unlimited 5G data for a one-year period. The telecom operator is offering unlimited high speed 5G data that can be accessed by customers who do not have an eligible plan. This is a promotional strategy initiated by Jio, that targets users on its existing recharge plan of Rs. 299 – that offers 1.5 GB of daily data usage.

Reliance Jio Rs. 601 Plan Price, Benefits

The new 5G upgrade voucher from Jio will extend unlimited 5G services even to users that are not presently using eligible unlimited 5G plans. Users will be able to combine this voucher with their existing plans offering 1.5GB/day or 2GB/month data.

The voucher can be purchased via the company's website or the telecom operator's MyJio application. Prepaid customers who purchase the plan will get 12 individual data vouchers to activate and use with the plan. Each of these individual data vouchers are priced Rs. 51 with unlimited 5G data that would last a month.  

Customers will have to redeem their 12 vouchers to retain access to unlimited 5G data. The option of activating this plan as a gift for somebody is also available, according to the operator.  

It is worth noting that the 12 individual vouchers generated upon activating this plan are non-transferrable. 

Other than this, Jio offers three 5G vouchers offering access to 5G connectivity — priced Rs. 51, Rs. 101, and Rs. 151. Customers who don't want to go through this process can simply purchase the 2GB/day prepaid recharge plan that grants access to unlimited 5G data for one year.

Back in July, Jio and other operators in the country raised their tariff rates for 5G plans. Prior to this, Jio subscribers could access 5G plans on recharge options priced Rs. 239 or above. Following the revision of plan prices, unlimited 5G access is available on recharge plans costing Rs. 329 and above.  
 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Jio, Reliance Jio, Jio Recharge Plan, Unlimited 5G
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Instagram Will Let Users Reset Their Content Recommendations

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Rs. 601 5G Upgrade Voucher With One Year Unlimited 5G Data Launched: Price, Benefits
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Icon Flip 1 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  2. iPhone 17 Air Could Arrive Next Year as Apple's Thinnest-Ever Smartphone
  3. Xiaomi Teases Upcoming Launch of Redmi Note 14 Series in India
  4. Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 601 5G Upgrade Voucher with Unlimited 5G Data
  5. This Is How Apple Intelligence Support on M1 Mac Models Was Made Possible
  6. Google Is Reportedly Working on a High-End Pixel Laptop
  7. When and Where To Watch Vikkatakavi, a Thrilling Tale of Mystery
  8. Samsung Develops New ALoP Technology for Slimmer Camera Bumps
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Aims to Redo ‘Chopsticks’ Rocket Catch in Starship Flight
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Listed on TDRA Certification Website Ahead of Imminent Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Spotted on 3C Certification Website With Support for 45W Charging
  4. SpaceX Launches Optus-X Telecom Satellite in Florida
  5. Valiance Solutions Launches CivicEye, an AI-Powered Surveillance System to Detect Traffic Violations, Encroachment
  6. Reliance Jio Rs. 601 5G Upgrade Voucher With One Year Unlimited 5G Data Launched: Price, Benefits
  7. Instagram Will Let Users Reset Their Content Recommendations
  8. ANI Sues OpenAI for Unsanctioned Content Use in AI Training
  9. Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches THE ISRO GSAT-20 Satellite
  10. Goldman Sachs Plans to Spin Out Blockchain-Based Digital Assets Platform : Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »