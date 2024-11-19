Reliance Jio has launched a new plan for its prepaid customers in the country. This "5G upgrade voucher” is a recharge plan that allows subscribers to lock in access to unlimited 5G data for a one-year period. The telecom operator is offering unlimited high speed 5G data that can be accessed by customers who do not have an eligible plan. This is a promotional strategy initiated by Jio, that targets users on its existing recharge plan of Rs. 299 – that offers 1.5 GB of daily data usage.

Reliance Jio Rs. 601 Plan Price, Benefits

The new 5G upgrade voucher from Jio will extend unlimited 5G services even to users that are not presently using eligible unlimited 5G plans. Users will be able to combine this voucher with their existing plans offering 1.5GB/day or 2GB/month data.

The voucher can be purchased via the company's website or the telecom operator's MyJio application. Prepaid customers who purchase the plan will get 12 individual data vouchers to activate and use with the plan. Each of these individual data vouchers are priced Rs. 51 with unlimited 5G data that would last a month.

Customers will have to redeem their 12 vouchers to retain access to unlimited 5G data. The option of activating this plan as a gift for somebody is also available, according to the operator.

It is worth noting that the 12 individual vouchers generated upon activating this plan are non-transferrable.

Other than this, Jio offers three 5G vouchers offering access to 5G connectivity — priced Rs. 51, Rs. 101, and Rs. 151. Customers who don't want to go through this process can simply purchase the 2GB/day prepaid recharge plan that grants access to unlimited 5G data for one year.

Back in July, Jio and other operators in the country raised their tariff rates for 5G plans. Prior to this, Jio subscribers could access 5G plans on recharge options priced Rs. 239 or above. Following the revision of plan prices, unlimited 5G access is available on recharge plans costing Rs. 329 and above.



Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.