Reliance Jio True 5G Network Extends Battery Life by Up to 40 Percent, Claims Official

The official notes Jio’s True 5G network can provide better location accuracy.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 November 2024 15:36 IST
Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

Relinace Jio uses a standalone (SA) architecture for deployment of 5G services in India

Highlights
  • Official says Jio’s True 5G network improves battery life and efficiency
  • Jio uses VoNR and other technologies to provide better services
  • The company has reserved mmWave band for high-capacity applications
Reliance Jio's True 5G network can improve the smartphone's battery life by up to 40 percent, a company official highlighted during the company's earnings call for the second quarter (Q2) of FY25. The telecommunications provider leverages a standalone (SA) architecture along with other technical features for its 5G services in India and assigns the spectrum bandwidth as per the application — both of which help it deliver improved battery life and efficiency on smartphones.

Better Battery Life on Jio True 5G Network

Telecom providers in India such as Bharti Airtel utilise a non-standalone access (NSA) approach which involves the deployment of 5G technology on top of the existing 4G infrastructure. However, Reliance Jio has taken a different route by adopting SA which uses the 700MHz band for rural areas and the 3.5GHz band for urban centres. Additionally, it has also reserved the 26GHz mmWave band for high-capacity applications. This is managed by the company's smart spectrum management which allocates the appropriate spectrum based on the usage.

This approach helps the telecom provider improve the smartphone's battery life from 20 to 40 percent, as per Kiran͏͏ Thomas, President͏͏ of͏͏ Reliance͏͏ Jio͏͏ Infocomm͏͏ Limited. The company has deployed Voice over New Radio (VoNR) — a 5G wireless communication standard which routes calls over the 5G network and is claimed to deliver better voice quality, lower call setup time, and higher security.

Reliance Jio also utilises other technologies such as layer management based on User Equipment (UE) capability for improved carrier aggregation, time division duplex (TDD) interference across spectrum bands, and dedicated network slicing. It has programmable networks with beam management, traffic steering and energy efficiency based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The company official also highlights that Jio's True 5G network can provide more better location accuracy without solely relying on GPS. It calculates the location based on the angle of arrival of each beam, promising positioning accuracy up to 10 metres.

