This crime thriller of Pankaj Tripathi as lawyer is a must watch effortless series that keeps you clutched on to your place till the climax. Cinema Rare announced the launch of Criminal Justice Season 4 on the OTT on May 22, 2025. This masterpiece has been directed by Rohan Sippy under the production of Applause Entertainment with BBC Studios India. This is one of the anticipated series which always comes a bang on Disney Hotstar, now named Jio Hotstar. Be ready to watch it!

When and Where to Watch

The anticipated season 4 of Criminal Justice will be premiered on Jio Hotstar, on May 22, 2025. This crime thriller is an epic work of the director Rohan Sippy, written by Bijesh Jayarajan and Iti Agarwal.

Trailer and Plot of Criminal Justice Season 4: A Family Matter

The glimpse of Criminal Justice Season 4 is a story based on crime, thriller and legal actions taken to either justify the crime of prove the innocence. The trailer begins with Surveen Chawla who is in search of the best lawyer hits the door of Pankaj Tripathi playing s Madhav. Opposite to Madhav Mishra is Sweta Basu Prasad as Lekha Piramal. The events continue with a tagline, Your favorite lawyer is back. This intriguing glance into this suspense story is will really keep you holding on till the last.

Cast and Crew of Criminal Justice Season 4: A Family Matter

With Pankaj Tripathi as the lead actor named Madhav Mishra, Sweta Basu Prasad as Lekha Piramal playing opposite to him, also featuring Surveen Chawla who gets stuck in case and needs help the cast's perfromance makes the storyline more powerful. This legal thriller has been directed by Rohan Sippy and written by Bijesh Jayarajan and Iti Agarwal. There are lots of twists and turns as the story moves further.

Reception and Buzz

The previous seasons of Criminal Justice has already gained great reviews from the audience. The seemingly effortless fight of Madhav Mishra is plausible by the audience. The last season hit the IMDb rating to 8 out of 10 and there are a lot of expectations and anticipations among the audience with the arrival of this season.