Reliance Jio Reportedly Halts Express Home Delivery of SIM Cards Following DoT Directive

Customers will be now required to carry out Aadhaar-based self-KYC before a SIM can be delivered.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2025 18:33 IST
Reliance Jio Reportedly Halts Express Home Delivery of SIM Cards Following DoT Directive

Photo Credit: Jio

Jio still offers a SIM card home delivery service post KYC verification

Highlights
  • Jio reportedly planned to introduce SIM card delivery service on April 25
  • DoT is said to have raised national security concerns over the rollout
  • Post directive, Airtel is now reviewing its delivery model
Reliance Jio is said to have halted its plans of rolling out express home delivery of SIM cards in India. As per a report, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) intervened before the telecom operator's initiative was publicly announced and objected to it, citing national security concerns. It has reportedly directed all the service providers in the country to make an Aadhaar-based self-KYC mandatory before SIM cards are delivered to customers.

According to an Economic Times report, Reliance Jio on April 16 wrote to DoT Secretary Neeraj Mittal about its plans of introducing a new initiative which offers express home delivery of SIM cards.The service was scheduled to be commenced on April 25. However, that did not happen.

The issue is reported to have stemmed from Airtel's partnership announcement with quick commerce company Blinkit for express home delivery of SIM cards in India. The DoT, citing national security concerns, raised an objection and directed Airtel, along with other telecom providers, to make self-KYC via Aadhaar verification mandatory before the home delivery of the SIM card is completed.

Thus, Jio, whose plans were still unannounced, is said to have dropped its idea of introducing this service altogether. It remains unknown if the service provider will revisit this plan in the future, following the updated compliance guidelines issued by the telecom watchdog.

Meanwhile, Airtel is reportedly reviewing the structure of its delivery service and it is expected to be resumed. However, with the addition of Aadhaar-based self-KYC, the process may take longer than the previously claimed duration of 10 minutes. Although Airtel initially mandated the self-verification previously too, it was restricted to the SIM card's activation and the delivery itself.

Notably, Airtel's SIM card home delivery service can be availed of by paying a nominal charge of Rs. 49. Introduced for both prepaid and postpaid customers, consumers can also trigger Mobile Number Portability (MNP) if they wish to switch from another network provider to Airtel.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Airtel, Jio SIM card, Department of Telecommunication
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
