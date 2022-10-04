Reliance Jio has announced a 'Jio Welcome Offer' on Tuesday, with the beginning of the Beta trial of its 5G services on Dussehra, for Jio users in four Indian cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. According to the company, Jio's Welcome Offer will be available to select users on the basis of invitation in above mentioned four cities. The users who will participate in the 5G Beta trial services will get access to unlimited 5G data with upto 1 Gbps speed.

"Post the successful demonstration of its True 5G services at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Jio is announcing the Beta trial of its True-5G services on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra for Jio users in 4 cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi," Jio said in the statement.

Invited users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

Customers will only pay for their existing 4G plan and will not be charged an additional amount for 5G data during the trial.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash M Ambani said that by embracing 5G, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many such sectors, with the promise of enabling a better life for every Indian.

"5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. Only then we can dramatically increase productivity, earnings, and living standards across our entire economy, thereby creating a prosperous and inclusive society in our country," Ambani said.

The company will gradually launch the beta trial service for other cities and users will continue to avail of this Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer.

Jio had started 4G mobile services in 2015 through a network trial.

Bharti Airtel has also launched 5G services in select areas of eight cities which include Delhi, Mumbai and Varanasi as well. The company has also not announced any tariff plan yet for the high speed mobile services.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.