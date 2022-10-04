Technology News
loading

PhonePe Announces Shift of Domicile From Singapore to India

All PhonePe Group businesses and entities are now wholly-owned by and consolidated under PhonePe India.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 4 October 2022 18:10 IST
PhonePe Announces Shift of Domicile From Singapore to India

Photo Credit: PhonePe

PhonePe reportedly holds 47 percent of the UPI market in India

Highlights
  • PhonePe also applied for mutual fund, NBFC licences
  • The company recently acquired WealthDesk, OpenQ, GigIndia
  • PhonePe will launch UPI SIP for investment in gold

Fintech player PhonePe, a part of the Walmart-controlled Flipkart group, on Monday said it has completed the process of moving its domicile from Singapore to India. The development comes ahead of its plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for expanding its financial services portfolio and deepening its core United Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments operations and investment banking.

Over the past year, PhonePe has moved all businesses and subsidiaries including Insurance Broking Services and Wealth Broking businesses of PhonePe Singapore to PhonePe Pvt Ltd-India directly, the company said in a statement.

Secondly, it said, PhonePe's board recently approved the creation of a new ESOP plan and the migration of more than 3,000 PhonePe Group employees' existing Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) by issuing new ESOPs under PhonePe India's new plan.

Finally, under the newly liberalized automatic Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) rules, PhonePe has also moved the ownership of recently acquired IndusOSAppstore (OSLabsPte Ltd) from Singapore to India, it said.

Thus, it said, all PhonePe Group businesses and entities are now wholly-owned by and consolidated under PhonePe Pvt Ltd-India.

The digital payment company is seeking a valuation of up to $10 billion (roughly Rs. 81,500 crore) and plans to list on Indian bourses.

PhonePe was founded by ex-Flipkart executives Sameer Nigam, Rahul Chari, and Burzin Engineer, and was acquired by Flipkart in 2016. In 2018, Flipkart was acquired by Walmart, and PhonePe was part of the transaction as well.

The company has applied for a mutual fund licence and a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) licence and has acquired three companies — WealthDesk, OpenQ and GigIndia. PhonePe is the leader in the UPI space, enjoying a 47 percent market share in monthly transactions.

At present, PhonePe holds a mutual fund distribution licence and will be adding stocks and exchange-traded funds to its growing list of wealth management products.

It announced that it will launch UPI SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) for investment in gold. Users will be able to invest in high-purity 24K gold of a specified amount every month. The gold can be accumulated in their insured bank-grade lockers, maintained by MMTC-PAMP and SafeGold.

What do we know about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PhonePe, WalMart, Flipkart
Reliance Jio Welcome Offer: 5G Beta Trial to Start in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi From Dussehra

Related Stories

PhonePe Announces Shift of Domicile From Singapore to India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Music Subscription for Students Becomes Costlier in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.