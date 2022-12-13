Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • India to Be First Country to Auction Spectrum for Satellite Communication, TRAI Chairman Says

India to Be First Country to Auction Spectrum for Satellite Communication, TRAI Chairman Says

TRAI is yet to issue a consultation paper on the spectrum auction as per the standard process meant for satellite communication.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 13 December 2022 17:09 IST
India to Be First Country to Auction Spectrum for Satellite Communication, TRAI Chairman Says

The TRAI chairman was speaking at a Broadband India Forum summit on SatCom

Highlights
  • TRAI will make recommendations for seamless permissions in the sector
  • The regulatory body will build a model for the auction of space spectrum
  • TRAI has received a reference from the DoT for spectrum to go on auction

India will be the first country to auction spectrum for satellite communication, and it should be designed to attract investments in the sector, telecom regulator TRAI chairman PD Vaghela said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Broadband India Forum summit on SatCom, Vaghela said the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will soon make recommendations to make permissions required for satellite communication from various ministries -- Information and Broadcasting, Space and Telecom -- seamless to enhance ease of doing business in the sector. He also said TRAI had received a reference from the Department of Telecommunication for the spectrum required to be put to auction and associated aspects of satellite-based communication.

"I think India will be the first to handle the issue of auctioning the space base spectrum. We are working on it," Vaghela said.

TRAI will be coming out with some sort of model for the auction of space spectrum, he added. "But it should not kill the sector. That is very important. Any system that we will be bringing is to actually encourage and promote investment in the sector, and not increase any burden. I mean, that is the biggest challenge which we have, and we are conscious of that fact," Vaghela said.

TRAI is yet to come up with a consultation paper on the spectrum auction as per the standard process meant for satellite communication.

When asked about the status of the paper, Vaghela said that the regulatory body was in discussion with experts and regulators worldwide for a suitable model and the consultation paper will be floated after those discussions are over. While telecom operators have proposed to allocate spectrum through an auction for satellite communication, satellite industry players have opposed it.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TRAI, Department of Telecommunication, DoT, Satellite Communication
iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Report
Featured video of the day
Which 2022 iPad to Buy?

Related Stories

India to Be First Country to Auction Spectrum for Satellite Communication, TRAI Chairman Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uber Probing Leak of Source Code, Employee Data From Third-Party Vendor
  2. OnePlus 11R Could Feature an Alert Slider, IR Blaster
  3. iQoo Neo 7 5G Surfaces on BIS, May Debut as Rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE
  4. M1, M2 MacBook Users Reportedly Facing Wi-Fi Issues on These Networks
  5. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  6. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  7. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  8. Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in the Bahamas on US Request
  9. Infinix Zero Ultra Set to Launch in India on December 20
  10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy F04s Surface on Geekbench; Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Metaverse Technology Will Contribute Heavily to Automotive Industry Next Year, Nvidia Says
  2. FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Charged by US SEC For Defrauding Investors Out of Billions of Dollars
  3. Samsung Galaxy M32 4G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy A51 5G Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: How to Download
  4. India to Be First Country to Auction Spectrum for Satellite Communication, TRAI Chairman Says
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Report
  6. Samsung Acquires Licence for Key 5G Technologies From Huawei: Report
  7. Elon Musk Says Twitter Basic Blue to Cut Ads by Half, Platform to Remove 'Legacy' Verified Check Marks Soon
  8. Mission Majnu Release Date: Sidharth Malhotra-Led Historical Spy-Thriller Is Out January 20 on Netflix
  9. M1, M2 MacBook Users Reportedly Facing Wi-Fi Connectivity Issues on Commercial Networks
  10. Spotify Rolls Out Rewards Program in India, Offers Premium Mini Subscription for as Low as Rs. 2
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.