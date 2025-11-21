Technology News
CNAP Testing Begins in Phases: What is it, How Does it Work

Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) will show people the names of unknown callers.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 November 2025 15:37 IST
CNAP Testing Begins in Phases: What is it, How Does it Work

Photo Credit: Pexels

CNAP is claimed to help in curbing spam calls

  • TSPs access TRAI's CNAM database to display names of unknown callers
  • CNAP is currently being in select circles in India
  • The government aims to reduce the problem of spam calls
CNAP, or Caller Name Presentation, is reportedly being tested by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in select parts of the country. If you have started seeing names of unknown callers on your phone, you might be part of the CNAP test. While it is being rolled out in phases, the caller identification feature is expected to see a country-wide release in the future. When you receive a call from an unknown caller, the feature will display the name provided by the caller as part of the KYC process. If you're wondering what the CNAP feature is and how it works, here's everything you need to know about CNAP.

What is CNAP?

After a wider rollout, users in India will start seeing the names of unknown callers on their handsets, thanks to the upcoming CNAP feature. It utilises data from the CNAM database to match the name on using telecom KYC records (the name provided during SIM registration) linked to the phone number of the caller. Moreover, it eliminates the need for users to download a third-party app, such as Truecaller.

Using CNAP, the TRAI aims to curb the spam and scam call menace that has gripped the country in recent times. People will be able to make informed choices before they receive a call from an unknown caller. Presently, phone and landline numbers are shown as Calling Line Identification (CLI) during incoming calls. Indian telecom service providers (TSPs) do not need a separate licence to provide CNAP services in India, as it is classified as a supplementary service.

When Will Countrywide CNAP Rollout Begin?

While its wider release timeline is currently unknown, Moneycontrol reports that the government has started testing the feature in select circles. It is expected to be enabled in other regions in the future, and the CNAP service could be widely available by the end of Q1 2026.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) previously conducted a trial run of the CNAP service for 4G and 5G networks. Due to technical glitches, like non-availability of software patches and the requirement for technical upgrades, telecom companies had to limit the trial run to packet-switched networks. Support for circuit-switched networks could arrive in the future after feasibility checks.

How Does CNAP Work?

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will rely on Calling Name (CNAM) databases, which can be accessed by the TSPs for providing the service. The dataset includes the names of subscribers, linked to their phone numbers.

When a call from an unknown caller is received, the terminating access service provider will send a query to its Local Number Portability Database (LNPD) to ascertain the name of the original caller.

How is CNAP Different From Truecaller?

While CNAP and Truecaller function similarly, they use different data sets to show the names of callers. Truecaller is a standalone app that needs to be installed on a handset for it to function. On the other hand, CNAP is enabled by telecom operators and will be present for everyone as a default function.

Truecaller requires users to give access to their contact list to create a database of names and phone numbers. It also requires people to create a profile and enter their name when they download an app. Moreover, the app allows users to search for names with a phone number.

Meanwhile, CNAP will use the CNAM database to display the caller's name verified by the telecom operator during SIM KYC process. As long as the phone number is registered against an Aadhaar, which is a prerequisite for buying a new SIM card, the feature will work.

Further reading: CNAP Explained, Caller Name Presentation, What is CNAP, TRAI, DoT
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
CNAP Testing Begins in Phases: What is it, How Does it Work
