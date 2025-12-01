Technology News
  BSNL Gains 2 Million Users While Vi Loses 3 Million Subscribers in October, TRAI Data Reveals

BSNL Gains 2 Million Users While Vi Loses 3 Million Subscribers in October, TRAI Data Reveals

Reliance Jio maintained its clear position as the market leader in the telecom sector in October, based on TRAI data.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 December 2025 15:55 IST
BSNL Gains 2 Million Users While Vi Loses 3 Million Subscribers in October, TRAI Data Reveals

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Airtel, BSNL, and Jio have all added new active subscribers in October 2025

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio led additions with 1.997 million new subscribers in October
  • Vodafone Idea lost 2.083 million subscribers, its lowest among peers
  • Urban subscriptions dipped slightly while rural subscriptions increased
The Indian telecom sector recorded a modest uptick in the number of overall wireless subscribers in October. According to the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio continued its strong subscriber momentum, adding 1.997 million new subscribers. BSNL also benefited from 0.269 million new subscribers, while Vi lost 0.2083 million wireless subscribers during the same period.

Overall, the number of wireless subscribers (mobile + Fixed Wireless Access) registered a growth rate of 0.19 percent month-over-month (MoM).

TRAI's Latest Telecom Subscriber Data

According to the report, Jio's additions in terms of number of wireless subscribers decreased from 3.249 million in September and 1.997 million in October. This, however, still marked the highest monthly addition among all telecom service providers (TSPs), bringing its wireless user base to roughly 484.7 million. The telco had a growth rate of 0.41 percent MoM.

Based on this data, Reliance Jio maintained its clear position as the market leader in the telecom sector.

BSNL's fortunes also saw an uptick. As per the report, the state-owned added 0.26 million new wireless subscribers, representing a gain of roughly 0.26 million. Combined with its PSU peer MTNL, BSNL accounted for 7.92 percent of the total wireless subscriber base in India.

In contrast, Vodafone Idea (Vi) suffered the largest net loss among all major telecom providers, losing 2.083 million wireless subscribers in October. This caused its total wireless subscriber base to fall from roughly 202.8 million in September to about 200.7 million at the end of October. Consequently, Vi's market share of the total wireless subscriber base further reduced to 17.13 percent — the lowest among the major private TSPs.

Like Jio, Bharti Airtel also strengthened its wireless subscriber base in India, reaching a total of 393.7 million. The telco registered as 33.59 percent market share, helped by the addition of 1.252 million new wireless subscribers.

In total, the number of wireless (Mobile + Fixed Wireless Access) subscribers increased from 1182.32 million at the end of September 2025 to 1184.62 million at the end of October 2025, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.19 percent.

Subscriptions in urban areas decreased from 640.17 million in September to 639.99 million in October, while those in rural areas increased from 530.27 million to 531.88 million during the same period. 

TRAI, Jio, Airtel, vi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Netflix Is Removing Casting Support From Its Mobile App to Smart TVs and Streaming Devices

BSNL Gains 2 Million Users While Vi Loses 3 Million Subscribers in October, TRAI Data Reveals
  Realme P4x 5G Price in India Leaked; Here's How Much It Might Cost
  NASA Confirms Third Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Is a Natural Comet
  Government Wants New Smartphones to Pre-Install Sanchar Saathi App
  Lava Play Max Could Launch in India Soon at This Price
  OnePlus Ace 6T Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of China Debut
  Vivo S50 Pro Mini Reportedly Listed on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  iQOO 15 Sale in India Begins Today: All You Need to Know
  New GTA 6 Leak Allegedly Shows In-Development Footage From Game
  Redmi Note 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro+ Tipped to Launch Soon
  Vivo X300 Ultra Launch Timeline, Battery Capcity Leaked
#Latest Stories
  Govt Urges Smartphone Makers to Preload Sanchar Saathi App on New Devices: Report
  Netflix Is Removing Casting Support From Its Mobile App to Smart TVs and Streaming Devices
  BSNL Gains 2 Million Users While Vi Loses 3 Million Subscribers in October, TRAI Data Reveals
  New GTA 6 Leak Allegedly Shows In-Development Footage From Game
  Gustakh Ishq OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  Nithari: Truth, Lies & Murder Now Streaming Online: Plot, Cast, Crew, Streaming Details, and More
  Seher Hone Ko Hai OTT Release: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Storyline, and Complete Drama Summary
  Vivo S50 Pro Mini Key Specifications, Performance Details Listed on Geekbench
  Vivo V70 FE India Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Debut With Snapdragon Chipset
  Vivo X300 Ultra Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Arrive With 7,000mAh Battery
