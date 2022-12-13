Technology News
iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Report

iQoo Neo 7 racing edition will reportedly have a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 13 December 2022 17:04 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 7 (pictured) was launched by the company in October

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 Racing edition could be launched as the iQOO Neo 7S in China
  • It could feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS
  • iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition could feature an AMOLED display

iQoo recently unveiled the iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro, and iQoo Neo 7 SE smartphones in China and now the smartphone company is reportedly planning to bring a new iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition, according to a tipster. The tipster has also shared key specifications of the handset on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The handset is said to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen1 SoC, and could feature a flat display.

According to a report by 91Mobiles citing reputed tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition will be the Chinese version of the iQoo Neo 7S was leaked in November. The tipster has also revealed that the phone will have a flat display, while sharing details of its RAM and internal storage.

Additionally, the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition is speculated to run on Android 13-based OriginOS 3 out-of-the-box. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

For optics, the handset is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition is tipped to feature a flat AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display is said to feature a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout housing a selfie camera. It is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Last month, a live image of the iQoo Neo 7S was spotted by tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) showing a slightly larger display than the iQoo Neo 7 SE. The tipster also suggested that the iQoo Neo 7S bears the model number V2232A. The smartphone is expected to launch in December. The phone will be powered by a 3.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, according to the tipster. 

