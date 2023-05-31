Technology News

Delhi Metro Launches WhatsApp-Based Ticketing Service for Airport Line Commuters

Commuters on the Airport Line will now be able to use WhatsApp chatbot-generated QR code-based tickets from their smartphones.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 31 May 2023 10:22 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

For single and group journeys, a maximum of six QR code-based tickets can be generated for each passenger

Highlights
  • DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar launched the service at Metro Bhawan
  • Commuters can receive a QR code-based ticket directly on WhatsApp
  • The tickets will be valid till the end of the business day

Delhi Metro commuters will now be able to travel on the Airport Line using a WhatsApp-based ticketing service launched on Tuesday.

The system allows commuters to receive a QR code-based ticket directly on WhatsApp, officials said.

"Further enhancing the travel experience for its commuters in an easy-to-navigate digital mode, Delhi Metro today introduced a WhatsApp-based ticketing service for travel on its Airport Express Line," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The service was launched by DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar at the Metro Bhawan here in the presence of other senior officials.

With the introduction of this facility, commuters on the Airport Line will now be able to use WhatsApp chatbot-generated QR code-based tickets from their smartphones.

This facility will make commuting more efficient and seamless for commuters, especially national and international travellers heading to or coming from the airport, using the Airport Line, as they can now purchase and use tickets generated in their phone itself through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot (available in English and Hindi language) as per their convenience, the DMRC said.

To initiate the service, commuters will have to add the DMRC's official WhatsApp number 9650855800 in their phone's contact list, it said.

For single and group journeys, a maximum six QR code-based tickets can be generated for each passenger, the officials said.

The tickets will be valid till the end of the business day. But once entry is done, passengers should exit within 65 mins from the destination station. For exit at the source (origin) station, passengers should leave within 30 minutes from the time of entry, they said.

The tickets cannot be booked after business hours. The service does not allow cancellation of tickets.

The DMRC will charge a nominal convenience fee for transactions done through credit or debit cards. No convenience fee will be charged for UPI-based transactions.

Earlier this month, the DMRC introduced QR code-based paper tickets for travel on all lines, describing the development as a move towards a more transparent and human intervention-free mechanism.

