WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature for iOS that would allow users to conveniently transfer their chat history to another iPhone without using iCloud. The functionality is being tested on WhatsApp for iOS and has been released via the beta channel. iPhone users who are members of the TestFlight beta testing programme can get access to the feature as of now. Additionally, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is reportedly releasing an automatic GIF playback feature for Andorid. The new feature has been spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta v2.23.10.2, which is available via the Google Play Beta programme.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is developing a new feature that will allow iPhone users to transfer chats to another iPhone without relying on iCloud. This means you will be able to migrate chat history including media from the old handset by scanning a QR code that shows up on a new iPhone. The feature dubbed “Transfer Chats to iPhone” can be accessed by heading to WhatsApp Settings > Chats.

WhatsApp is said to be rolling out the feature via the TestFlight beta Programme, with the v23.9.0.72 beta version for iOS. It is reportedly available to some beta testers and will reach more devices over the coming weeks.

Additionally, WhatsApp is testing automatic playback for GIFs shared in chat. At present, users have to tap the GIF to see the animation. With this proposed feature, animated GIFs will play automatically the first time they appear in a conversation. However, folks at WABetaInfo note that WhatsApp will animate the GIF only once. After the initial playback, users will have to tap the media file to play it again.

The automatic GIF playback is reportedly available to selected beta testers now. As always, it will be rolled out to more beta users over the coming days. WhatsApp may add improvements to the feature before the final release.

