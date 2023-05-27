WhatsApp is rolling out a screen sharing feature to testers on the latest beta version of the app for Android. Users who are on a video call will be able to tap a button to show the contents of their screen to other participants on the call. Screen sharing is a feature that is also offered on apps like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Skype. Users who are running the stable version of WhatsApp can expect to see the feature roll out to their devices at a later date.

Spotted by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo on version 2.23.11.19 of WhatsApp beta for Android, the screen sharing feature is denoted by an icon of an arrow atop a rectangular screen. Tapping it will display the standard Android recording/ casting popup asking you for consent, according to screenshots shared by the feature tracker. You will then see a message informing them that screen sharing has begun.

Screen sharing on WhatsApp for Android

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

After tapping the Start now button displayed by Google to warn you of the risks of sharing your screen, you can show the contents of your screen to another participant. This feature can come in handy in some situations — such as providing your relatives or friends with some technical assistance on their smartphone remotely. You can tap the red Stop sharing when the process is completed.

Just like other communication apps that offer the ability to share your screen, it is worth noting that the contents of your screen are continuously transmitted over an encrypted connection to other users on the call. This means that passwords entered, any visible payment information, photos, notes, and other media that appears on the screen will also be visible (and audible) to other participants on the call.

Gadgets 360 was unable to activate the screen sharing feature despite installing the latest app release from the Play Store beta channel. According to WABetaInfo, the feature has rolled out to some users on the beta channel and could arrive on more smartphones soon. However, it may not work on older versions of Android, or in large group calls, according to the feature tracker.

