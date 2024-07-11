DMRC Launches Digital QR Code-Based Ticketing Service Via Amazon Pay

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) expanded its Digital QR Ticketing service to Amazon Pay on Thursday. With this move, Delhi Metro commuters can purchase their travelling tickets online through the platform. The QR code-based ticketing facility was already available via several other apps, but now travellers have an additional way to book their one-way tickets. The purchased ticket will be valid for entry at the source station only till the end of the business day on the day of purchase.

DMRC Expands Digital QR Ticketing to Amazon Pay

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), DMRC announced the initiative in partnership with Amazon Pay. The platform joins the likes of WhatsApp, Paytm, DMRC Momentum 2.0, One Delhi, and Tummoc app, and will offer one-way tickets for Delhi Metro.

To avail of this facility, commuters can go to the Amazon Pay tab on the Amazon app and either find the ‘Delhi Metro QR ticket' option in the Quick Actions area or search for it. Tapping on the service will take users to a separate page where they can select the origin and destination stations and number of tickets. Notably, users will only be able to purchase six one-way tickets from one account for the same origin and destination. There is no option to book two-way tickets.

Once the payment is made, the commuter will receive a mobile QR ticket instantly. When the smartphone is held in front of the QR code scanner at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates with the ticket opened, the commuter will be able to enter and exit the gate.

Notably, the ticket is only valid between the origin and destination stations. In case a commuter over-travels beyond the destination station, they will be allowed to exit after paying the difference in fare at the Customer Care Office located within the station's premises. In case one exits a station earlier than the destination, no refund will be paid. Further, a new ticket can only be purchased from the platform after one hour has elapsed from the previous ticket purchase. Access to the Internet will be necessary to generate a ticket.