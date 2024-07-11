Technology News
DMRC Launches Digital QR Code-Based Ticketing Service Via Amazon Pay

With this service, Delhi Metro commuters can book their travel tickets digitally through Amazon Pay.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2024 18:21 IST
DMRC Launches Digital QR Code-Based Ticketing Service Via Amazon Pay

Photo Credit: X/Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Delhi Metro commuters can buy a maximum of six digital tickets via Amazon Pay

Highlights
  • DMRC already allows booking of tickets via WhatsApp, Paytm, and more
  • Amazon Pay will also offer exclusive offers for booking tickets
  • DMRC recently partnered with IRCTC for One India-One Ticket initiative
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) expanded its Digital QR Ticketing service to Amazon Pay on Thursday. With this move, Delhi Metro commuters can purchase their travelling tickets online through the platform. The QR code-based ticketing facility was already available via several other apps, but now travellers have an additional way to book their one-way tickets. The purchased ticket will be valid for entry at the source station only till the end of the business day on the day of purchase.

DMRC Expands Digital QR Ticketing to Amazon Pay

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), DMRC announced the initiative in partnership with Amazon Pay. The platform joins the likes of WhatsApp, Paytm, DMRC Momentum 2.0, One Delhi, and Tummoc app, and will offer one-way tickets for Delhi Metro.

To avail of this facility, commuters can go to the Amazon Pay tab on the Amazon app and either find the ‘Delhi Metro QR ticket' option in the Quick Actions area or search for it. Tapping on the service will take users to a separate page where they can select the origin and destination stations and number of tickets. Notably, users will only be able to purchase six one-way tickets from one account for the same origin and destination. There is no option to book two-way tickets.

Once the payment is made, the commuter will receive a mobile QR ticket instantly. When the smartphone is held in front of the QR code scanner at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates with the ticket opened, the commuter will be able to enter and exit the gate.

Notably, the ticket is only valid between the origin and destination stations. In case a commuter over-travels beyond the destination station, they will be allowed to exit after paying the difference in fare at the Customer Care Office located within the station's premises. In case one exits a station earlier than the destination, no refund will be paid. Further, a new ticket can only be purchased from the platform after one hour has elapsed from the previous ticket purchase. Access to the Internet will be necessary to generate a ticket.

Further reading: DMRC, Delhi Metro, QR Code, Apps, Amazon Pay, Amazon
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
DMRC Launches Digital QR Code-Based Ticketing Service Via Amazon Pay
