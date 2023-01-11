Technology News

MG Motor Says EVs Will Make Up Quarter of Sales in 2023, Evaluating Launch of MG4 Hatchback eHS Hybrid SUV

MG Motor reportedly plans to raise funds to develop its Indian electric mobility business amid increased scrutiny of Chinese investments.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 January 2023 14:16 IST
MG Motor Says EVs Will Make Up Quarter of Sales in 2023, Evaluating Launch of MG4 Hatchback eHS Hybrid SUV

Photo Credit: Reuters

MG Motor India's manufacturing facility in Gujarat has annual production capacity of 125,000 vehicles

Highlights
  • MG Motor has around 1 percent share of India's passenger vehicles market
  • The Indian government has has sought to limit investments from Beijing
  • MG had entered India in 2019 with plans to invest about $650 million

MG Motor India, owned by China's SAIC Motor, expects electric vehicles (EV) to account for at least a quarter of its sales in India in 2023, the automaker said during the country's biennial auto show on Wednesday. "At the end of this year, 25 to 30 percent of our sales will be all-electric,” Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said, adding that it is evaluating the launch of the MG4 electric hatchback and eHS plug-in hybrid SUV in India, which were unveiled at the event. MG Motor has just over a 1 percent share of India's passenger vehicles market, where it sells the ZS EV SUV.

SAIC Motor has previously said that it has a wide portfolio of new energy vehicles (NEVs), which include electric, hybrid and fuel cell cars, which MG can choose from to sell in India.

MG Motor plans to raise funds to develop its Indian electric mobility business, Reuters reported in March, amid increased scrutiny of Chinese investments by New Delhi.

MG entered India in 2019 with plans to invest about $650 million (roughly Rs. 5,300 crore) but New Delhi has sought to limit investments from Beijing after a 2020 clash between soldiers from the two countries on their disputed Himalayan border.

Investment proposals worth millions of dollars from China, including from SAIC, are awaiting Indian government approval.

India's tighter scrutiny led China's Great Wall Motor to shelve plans to invest $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,200 crore) and lay off all employees in the country, after New Delhi denied regulatory approval for the purchase of a factory.

In November the Indian government sent a notice to MG Motor asking why the company made losses in 2019-2020, its first year of operations in the country.

MG Motor India has a manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, with an annual production capacity of 125,000 vehicles.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: MG Motor, Auto Expo, Auto Expo 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaked Teaser Reveals Powerful 200-Megapixel Low-Light Camera
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: MSI Creator Laptops Updated, Pen 2 Stylus Announced, and More

Related Stories

MG Motor Says EVs Will Make Up Quarter of Sales in 2023, Evaluating Launch of MG4 Hatchback eHS Hybrid SUV
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro May Sport Under-Display Face ID: Report
  2. Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  3. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  4. Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Unveils Concept 'eVX' Electric SUV
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  6. YouTube Announces Shorts Revenue Sharing to Start From February 1
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Date Announced, Galaxy S23 Series Expected
  8. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Won't Get Newer Updates, Company Says
  9. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  10. Golden Globe Winners 2023 — the Full List
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro May Get Under-Display Face ID, All iPhone 15 Models May Get Dynamic Island: Report
  2. Project Drone Galaxy Trailer Released by Drone Racing League, Algorand Ahead of Launch: All Details
  3. Vivo X90 Series Global Launch Date Tipped, Vivo X90 Pro+ May Be Dropped
  4. Auto Expo 2023: JBM Auto Galaxy Electric Luxury Coach, New Electric Bus Series Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaked Teaser Reveals Powerful 200-Megapixel Low-Light Camera
  6. MG Motor Says EVs Will Make Up Quarter of Sales in 2023, Evaluating Launch of MG4 Hatchback eHS Hybrid SUV
  7. Greaves Cotton Unveils Three New Ampere E-Scooters, Electric Cargo Vehicles at Auto Expo 2023
  8. Golden Globe Winners 2023: The Full List, From RRR to The Fabelmans
  9. Maruti Suzuki Concept eVX Electric SUV Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, Set to Hit Indian Market by 2025
  10. Apple Fitness+ Updated With Kickboxing Workouts, Sleep Theme, Beyoncé Artist Spotlight, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.