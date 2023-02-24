Technology News

Uber Says Delhi's Plan to Only Allow Electric Bikes May Impact Mobility

Uber has set a 2040 target for 100 percent of its rides to be in zero-emission vehicles, public transport or with micro-mobility, including in India.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 February 2023 20:41 IST
Uber Says Delhi's Plan to Only Allow Electric Bikes May Impact Mobility

Uber offers bike rides in Delhi and many other states in India

Highlights
  • Uber announced plans to introduce 25,000 EVs over three years in India
  • Move is likely to put at risk livelihood of over 100,000 drivers in Delhi
  • Uber expressed its view regarding the new policy in a blog post

Uber Technologies said on Friday that the plans by the local government in India's Delhi city to only allow electric vehicles to function as bike taxis would risk "finishing off the sector" and impact the mobility needs of millions.

Delhi's plans, part of a new policy to regulate vehicles used by ride-hailing companies like Uber and rival Ola, are being finalised and will be rolled out soon, the Economic Times reported earlier this week.

Reuters could not immediately confirm those plans.

If implemented, this would mark an aggressive step towards the country's ambitions to ramp up the transition to vehicles that run on clean energy to reduce oil imports and curb pollution.

Uber, in a blog post, said any such move would put at risk the livelihood of over 100,000 drivers in the city.

"Steep and infeasible EV mandates risk finishing off the sector as we know it. The impact of such a decision on the livelihoods and mobility needs of millions of Delhiites is clear," San Francisco-headquartered Uber said, urging the government to initiate industry dialogue.

Uber has set a 2040 target for 100 percent of its rides to be in zero-emission vehicles, public transport or with micro-mobility, including in India.

Earlier this month, Uber announced plans to introduce 25,000 EVs over three years in India. Electric cars will however still be a fraction of Uber's current overall active fleet of 300,000 vehicles in India.

On Sunday, the Delhi government in newspaper ads said digital platforms offering two-wheeler bike taxi rides should not do so as it violates certain existing transport rules.

Uber, which offers bike rides in Delhi and many other states in India, did not respond to a Reuters request for a comment on the advertisement.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India committment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Uber, Delhi, India, Ola, Electric bikes
Vivo V27 4G, Vivo V27 5G Spotted On BIS Certification Website Ahead of March 1 Launch: Report
Featured video of the day
Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQB: First Looks

Related Stories

Uber Says Delhi's Plan to Only Allow Electric Bikes May Impact Mobility
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Photos With Magic Eraser, HDR Video Effect Rolling Out to These Users
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline Leaked, May Feature These Specifications
  3. iPhone 15 Series Could Be Launched In These New Colour Options
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Could Use This Older Design: Details
  5. Why Netflix Is Cutting Prices of Its Subscription Plans in Some Countries
  6. iPhone 14 Plus Gets Rs. 10,000 Discount: Here's How to Avail
  7. Realme GT Neo 5 Youth Variant Could Launch Soon, Specifications Tipped
  8. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G May Sport S23 Series' Camera Design
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Be Powered by This Chipset
  10. Vivo V27 4G, Vivo V27 5G Spotted on BIS Listing Ahead of March Launch: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Says Delhi's Plan to Only Allow Electric Bikes May Impact Mobility
  2. Vivo V27 4G, Vivo V27 5G Spotted On BIS Certification Website Ahead of March 1 Launch: Report
  3. WhatsApp Rolling Out Settings Search Bar Feature on Latest iOS Beta Update: Report
  4. PlayStation Plus March 2023 Free Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, Code Vein, and More
  5. Realme GT 3 Surfaces on Geekbench Listing, Multiple Certification Websites Ahead of Launch: Report
  6. MediaTek to Unveil Satellite Connectivity on Android Phones at MWC 2023, Showcase Dimensity 9200 SoC
  7. TikTok Faces Another Ban, EU Bodies Direct Staff to Remove App Citing Security Reasons
  8. Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure Expansion Release Date Set for March 29: All Details
  9. ONDC, Amazon’s SmartCommerce Services to Empower India’s Small Retailers, Buyers
  10. IMF Outlines Nine-Point Crypto Action Plan, Aims to Block Cryptocurrencies From Becoming Legal Tender
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.