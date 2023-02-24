Vivo V27 series, slated to launch in India on March 1, was reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. The Vivo V27 lineup is expected to include two models that include the vanilla Vivo V27, and the Vivo V27 Pro. The series is also expected to feature 4G and 5G versions of each model. Various rumours and leaks have looked to suggest its' specifications, and design details. The recent BIS citings confirm that the launch could take place soon.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, BIS certification website database has listed a Vivo V27 4G handset sporting the model number V2231. Meanwhile, another Vivo handset, which is believed to be the vanilla Vivo V27 5G smartphone, has been spotted on the BIS database sporting the model number V2246.

The Vivo V27 series is expected to feature a curved AMOLED display that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the vanilla Vivo V27 is expected to house a Dimensity 7200 SoC. On the other hand, the Vivo V27 Pro is expected to feature a Mediatek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while packing 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The lineup is expected to run on Android 13 with a layer of FuntouchOS 12 on top. In terms of optics, all smartphones in the Vivo V27 lineup are expected to feature a Sony-branded camera. Both the smartphones — the Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro — are said to launch in two colour variants — Black and a colour-changing Blue model.

On the Vivo V27 Pro, the camera setup is expected to be headlined by a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to be sold in India at around Rs. 40,000. Meanwhile, the vanilla Vivo V27 is expected to be priced at Rs. 35,000. The lineup has been confirmed to go on sale in India via Flipkart on March 1, 2023 at 12:00pm IST.

