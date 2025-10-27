The Government of India has announced Bharat Taxi, the country's first cooperative cab service, created to compete with private operators like Ola and Uber directly. Developed jointly by the Union Ministry of Cooperation and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), the initiative aims to ensure drivers retain complete control over their earnings while providing passengers with a government-regulated alternative to private ride-hailing platforms. The pilot project will reportedly begin in November in Delhi with 650 vehicles and their owner-drivers, followed by a nationwide expansion in December to other major cities if the trial proves successful.

What is Bharat Taxi?

Bharat Taxi is India's first cooperative, government-supported taxi service that aims to provide both drivers and passengers a fairer system, the government confirmed in a press release. Developed jointly by the Union Ministry of Cooperation and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), it offers a transparent, driver-owned alternative to private aggregators such as Ola and Uber. The platform allows drivers to become members and shareholders in the cooperative, giving them complete ownership of their earnings and a say in operational decisions.

Why Bharat Taxi?

Bharat Taxi is said to have been conceptualised to address the long-standing challenges faced by both commuters and drivers using private cab services, including unpredictable surge pricing, high commissions, lack of transparency, and inconsistent service quality. The initiative ensures zero commission deductions so that drivers can retain their full earnings, while fares remain fair, regulated, and free from sudden price hikes.

By promoting affordable and consistent rides, Bharat Taxi aims to make urban travel more reliable. It also empowers drivers through shared ownership and democratic participation in management, ensuring that those behind the wheel have a voice in the system.

Bharat Taxi: How Does It Work?

Instead of the usual commission-based structure, Bharat Taxi follows a membership-driven model, where drivers pay a small fee to join and retain 100 percent of their fare earnings. The platform integrates with government digital services like DigiLocker and UMANG, ensuring seamless verification and service access.

Drivers, known as “Saarthis” (meaning charioteers), symbolise the cooperative's vision of equality and partnership. Every driver-member has a voice in governance, helping shape policies for a more transparent and community-driven system.

When and Where Will Bharat Taxi Launch?

The pilot rollout of Bharat Taxi will reportedly begin in November 2025 in Delhi, featuring around 650 driver-owner cabs. Depending on its success, the government plans to expand the service to 20 cities by December 2025, with an ambitious target of 100,000 drivers by 2030.

Who Runs Bharat Taxi?

Bharat Taxi is managed by the Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited, a multi-state cooperative body comprising cooperative leaders and driver representatives. The cooperative is chaired by Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul, with Rohit Gupta from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) serving as Vice-Chairman. It is backed by eight major institutions, including Amul, IFFCO, NABARD, and NCDC, which are claimed to ensure strong governance, transparency, and long-term sustainability for the initiative.

