Uber Earned Profits in 2022 as Demands for Airport, Office Rides Increased in Post-Pandemic World

Uber's shares rose nearly 4 percent at midday after the rideshare giant reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 February 2023 00:47 IST
Uber's revenue rose 49 percent to $8.61 billion (nearly Rs. 71,170 crore) in the fourth quarter

  • Uber forecast adjusted EBITDA between $660 million, $700 million for Q4
  • The rideshare market is benefiting from a return to normal world
  • Shares of smaller rival Lyft were down more than 4 percent

Uber Technologies said on Wednesday it would focus on delivering profits this year, after rounding off 2022 with blowout earnings as a surge in demand for airport and office rides helped the company rebound from pandemic lows.

Uber's shares rose nearly 4 percent at midday after the rideshare giant reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit and Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi reassured investors that the impact of the pandemic was "well and truly behind" the company.

"Despite any macroeconomic uncertainty, I'm more confident than ever in our prospects," he said.

Uber forecast adjusted EBITDA, a profitability metric that excludes some costs, between $660 million (nearly Rs. 5,450 crore) and $700 million (nearly Rs. 5,790 crore) for the first quarter, well above the average analyst estimate of $593.06 million (nearly Rs. 4,900 crore), according to Refinitiv data.

"They absolutely knocked it out of the park ... Profitable growth in this environment is very important," said Tejas Dessai, an analyst at Global X ETFs, which has Uber in several of its funds.

The rideshare market is benefiting from a return to normal and a rise in car ownership costs, which is pushing many to opt for cab rides. At the same time, more drivers are signing up as they look for new sources of income.

Khosrowshahi said active drivers on the platform reached an all-time high in the fourth quarter and continued to grow in January, putting behind worries of a shortage of drivers signing up as demand jumped.

"We have clearly separated from our competitors on driver preference," Khosrowshahi said.

Shares of smaller rival Lyft, which is scheduled to report results on Thursday, were down more than 4 percent.

Uber's revenue rose 49 percent to $8.61 billion (nearly Rs. 71,170 crore) in the fourth quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of $8.49 billion (nearly Rs. 70,170 crore). Rideshare revenue surged 82 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

 

Further reading: Uber, Lyft, Post-pandemic
E-Rupee for Retail to Be Soon Piloted by 5 More Banks in 9 More Cities
TikTok Could Face Stricter EU Online Content Rules Under Digital Services Act
Google's New Chatbot Bard To Rival Microsoft's ChatGPT

