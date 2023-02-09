Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • TikTok Could Face Stricter EU Online Content Rules Under Digital Services Act

TikTok Could Face Stricter EU Online Content Rules Under Digital Services Act

In 2020, TikTok said its number of users in Europe topped 100 million.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 February 2023 00:59 IST
TikTok Could Face Stricter EU Online Content Rules Under Digital Services Act

TikTok also faces a strict scrutiny in the US because of concern that China's government could misuse it

Highlights
  • Violations can result in fines of as much as 6 percent of global turnover
  • Online platforms and search engines are due to report their user numbers
  • The landmark rules take a tougher line on very large online platforms

Chinese social media company TikTok is likely to be subject to stricter EU online content rules because its number of active users exceed a threshold set out under the Digital Services Act (DSA), a senior executive at the company said on Wednesday.

The landmark rules take a tougher line on very large online platforms, characterising these as companies with more than 45 million users.

Requirements for such companies include risk management obligations, external and independent auditing, sharing data with authorities and researchers and adopting a code of conduct.

Violations can result in fines of as much as 6 percent of a company's global turnover.

Online platforms and search engines are due to report their user numbers on February 17, allowing the European Commission to designate which are the very large online platforms and very large online search engines.

"We do expect that our EU user base will meet the quantitative criteria to be considered a very large online platform, but are still waiting for the designation process foreseen by the DSA to understand whether we will be classified as such," Caroline Greer, Director of Public Policy and Government Relations, told Reuters.

In 2020, TikTok said its number of users in Europe topped 100 million.

A few days back, US Democratic Senator Michael Bennet said that TikTok should be removed from app stores run by Apple and Alphabet's Google as it poses a risk to national security. The app has has already been banned from federal government devices. In the US, TikTok faces a strict scrutiny because of concern that China's government could use it to harvest data on Americans or advance Chinese interests.

Prior to Bennet's letter, Republicans have largely led the charge on TikTok and national security concerns.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, Digital Services Act, EU
Uber Earned Profits in 2022 as Demands for Airport, Office Rides Increased in Post-Pandemic World
Featured video of the day
Exciting Mobile Games in 2023

Related Stories

TikTok Could Face Stricter EU Online Content Rules Under Digital Services Act
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Gets Discounts of Up to Rs. 12,195: See Offers
  2. Vivo V27 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped
  3. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  4. E-Rupee for Retail to Be Soon Piloted by 5 More Banks in 9 More Cities
  5. iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian Variant's AnTuTu Score Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. OnePlus 11R With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India: Check Price
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Reportedly Up to 21 Percent Faster Than Galaxy S23 Ultra
  8. OnePlus 11 5G Review: The One to Beat?
  9. 5G Services Now Available Across 238 Cities in India: MoS Devusinh Chauhan
  10. Jio Is Rolling Out Its True 5G Services in These 10 Cities
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Could Face Stricter EU Online Content Rules Under Digital Services Act
  2. Uber Earned Profits in 2022 as Demands for Airport, Office Rides Increased in Post-Pandemic World
  3. E-Rupee for Retail to Be Soon Piloted by 5 More Banks in 9 More Cities
  4. Google AI Chatbot Bard Caught Providing Inaccurate Information in Company Ad
  5. Zypp Electric Raises $25 Million Funding, Aims to Expand to Mumbai, Chennai by 2025
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Up to 21 Percent Faster Than Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Performance Benchmarks: Report
  7. Realme GT 3 Teased to Launch in India Soon, May Support 240W Fast Charging
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Still Includes GOS Performance Toggle, Reportedly Gets New Charging Bypass Feature
  9. Xiaomi 12 Pro Receives Android 13 Update Along With MIUI 14: All Details
  10. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Spotted on China's 3C Certification Website, Could Launch As Poco X5 GT Globally: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.