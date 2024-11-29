Technology News
English Edition
Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K TVs With Up to 75-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Acer's M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K TVs are equipped with 60W speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 November 2024 20:08 IST
Photo Credit: Acer

Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED TVs feature narrow bezels

Highlights
  • Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K TVs sport 65-inch and 75-inch screens
  • They ship with a smart remote which has dedicated streaming app hotkeys
  • The TVs support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI and USB connectivity
Acer has introduced its M Series hybrid QLED + MiniLED 4K smart TVs in India. The lineup includes 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes. The display panels of the television units come with Dolby Vision support as well. The TVs are shipped with a smart remote which has dedicated Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar hotkeys. They are equipped with a 2.1-channel speaker system with 60W output and Dolby Atmos. They have narrow bezels and are now available for purchase in the country.

Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K Smart TVs Price in India, Availability

Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K smart TV price starts in India at Rs. 89,999 for the 65-inch option, while the 75-inch variant is listed at Rs. 1,39,999. Both versions are currently available for purchase in the country via Amazon.

Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K Smart TVs Specifications, Features

The Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) smart TVs come with QLED and Mini LED hybrid screens with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 1,400nits of peak brightness level. They have Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. The TVs are powered by AI-backed dual-processor architecture (A77 + A55), paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

The M Series Hybrid MiniLED TVs from Acer run Google TV with Android 14 for TV. The lineup models have inbuilt Chromecast support and allow dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI and USB connectivity. They come with a voice-enabled Smart Remote, which has Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar hotkeys for quick access.

The Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED smart TVs are equipped with a 2.1 channel speaker system each with 60W output and Dolby Atmos support. Both models offer support for table and wall mounts. The TVs have a slim design with narrow metal frames. The 65-inch option measures 70x1448x838mm and weighs 21.2g, while the 75-inch variant measures 74x1658x965mm and weighs 30.2g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Taiwan Aligns with India, Japan on AML Regulations for Crypto Businesses, Accelerates Registration Deadline
