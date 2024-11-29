Acer has introduced its M Series hybrid QLED + MiniLED 4K smart TVs in India. The lineup includes 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes. The display panels of the television units come with Dolby Vision support as well. The TVs are shipped with a smart remote which has dedicated Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar hotkeys. They are equipped with a 2.1-channel speaker system with 60W output and Dolby Atmos. They have narrow bezels and are now available for purchase in the country.

Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K Smart TVs Price in India, Availability

Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K smart TV price starts in India at Rs. 89,999 for the 65-inch option, while the 75-inch variant is listed at Rs. 1,39,999. Both versions are currently available for purchase in the country via Amazon.

Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K Smart TVs Specifications, Features

The Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) smart TVs come with QLED and Mini LED hybrid screens with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 1,400nits of peak brightness level. They have Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. The TVs are powered by AI-backed dual-processor architecture (A77 + A55), paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

The M Series Hybrid MiniLED TVs from Acer run Google TV with Android 14 for TV. The lineup models have inbuilt Chromecast support and allow dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI and USB connectivity. They come with a voice-enabled Smart Remote, which has Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar hotkeys for quick access.

The Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED smart TVs are equipped with a 2.1 channel speaker system each with 60W output and Dolby Atmos support. Both models offer support for table and wall mounts. The TVs have a slim design with narrow metal frames. The 65-inch option measures 70x1448x838mm and weighs 21.2g, while the 75-inch variant measures 74x1658x965mm and weighs 30.2g.

