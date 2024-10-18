Technology News
English Edition
Acer Nitro V 16 With 14th Gen Intel Core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU Launched in India

Acer Nitro V 16 features a 16-inch WUXGA IPS display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 October 2024 17:47 IST
Acer Nitro V 16 With 14th Gen Intel Core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU Launched in India

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Nitro V 16 runs on Windows 11 Home

Highlights
  • Acer Nitro V 16 with Intel i5 14450HX CPU is priced at Rs. 99,999
  • It features a full-size numeric keypad with Amber backlighting
  • Acer Nitro V 16 weighs 2.5 kilograms
Acer has launched the Nitro V 16 gaming laptop in India. The new laptop, claimed to be designed for gamers and creators, is available in two configurations with 14th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors. It is also equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics processing unit (GPU). The Acer Nitro V 16 has a 16-inch WUXGA display, up to 512GB of storage, and offers connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4.

Acer Nitro V 16 Price in India

The Acer Nitro V 16 with Intel Core i5 14450HX CPU is priced at Rs. 99,999 in India whereas the variant with Intel Core i7 14650HX CPU carries a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999. It will go on sale through Acer's online store, Acer's exclusive stores, Flipkart, Amazon, and other offline stores. 

Acer Nitro V 16 Specifications

Acer Nitro V16 runs on Windows 11 Home and features a 16-inch WUXGA display with IPS technology and a 165Hz refresh rate. The display is equipped with ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD to minimise glare.

The Acer Nitro V 16 can be configured with 14th-generation Intel Core i7 14650HX or Intel Core i5 14450HX processors. The laptop is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. You'll also get up to 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Acer has included a full-size numeric keypad with Amber backlighting on the Nitro V 16. It has a multi-gesture touchpad as well. The laptop comes with an MSFT Pluton Security processor for firmware TPM solutions and a Kensington lock slot. It also has Acer's Purified Voice technology that utilises AI noise reduction through a three-microphone array. Further, the laptop is compatible with Copilot and includes Acer's in-house TrueHarmony technology for enhanced audio quality.

For connectivity, the Acer Nitro V 16 has USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, and an Ethernet (RJ-45) port. It also gets Wi-Fi 6 support. The laptop weighs 2.5 kilograms.

 

Comments

Further reading: Acer Nitro V 16, Acer Nitro V 16 Price in India, Acer Nitro V 16 Specifications, Acer, Intel
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
