Acer Iconia Tablets With 8.7-Inch and 10.36-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Both Iconia iM9-12M and iM10-22 tablets run on Android 14 OS out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 November 2024 15:37 IST
Acer Iconia Tablets With 8.7-Inch and 10.36-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Iconia Tab 8.7 and 10.36 support dual 4G LTE connectivity

Highlights
  • Acer Iconia 10.36 is backed by a 7,400mAh cell
  • The tablets are equipped with stereo speakers
  • The Acer Iconia 8.7 packs a 5,100mAh battery
Acer has announced two new Iconia tablets in India called the Acer Iconia 8.7 (iM9-12M) and Acer Iconia 10.36 (iM10-22). The tablets support dual-band Wi-Fi, dual SIM 4G LTE connectivity, and run on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The Acer Iconia 8.7 carries a MediaTek Helios P22T SoC and a 5,100mAh battery, while the Acer Iconia 10.36 comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a 7,400mAh cell. They are currently available for purchase in the country.

Acer Iconia 8.7 (iM9-12M), Acer Iconia 10.36 (iM10-22) Price in India

The Acer Iconia 8.7 price in India starts at Rs. 11,990, while the Acer Iconia 10.36 is available at a starting price of Rs. 14,990. Both tablets are listed online in a Gold colour option. 

Customers will be able to purchase the tablets via Amazon, Acer India website, and Acer exclusive stores. The company notes that the above prices are valid for a limited offer period but does not define the specific period. 

Acer Iconia 8.7 (iM9-12M), Acer Iconia 10.36 (iM10-22) Specifications

The Acer Iconia 8.7 (iM9-12M) sports an 8.7-inch WXGA (1,340 x 800 pixels) IPS multi-touch screen with 400nits of brightness, while the Iconia 10.36 (iM10-22) comes with a 10.36-inch 2K (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) IPS display with 480nits of brightness. The smaller tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Meanwhile, the larger tablet has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. Both models ship with Android 14 OS.

In the camera department, the Acer Iconia 8.7 gets an 8-megapixel main rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Acer Iconia 10.36 carries a 16-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. For audio, the Acer Iconia 8.7 is equipped with dual stereo speakers, whereas the 10.36-inch variant gets a quad stereo speaker unit.

The Acer Iconia 8.7 packs a 5,100mAh battery with 10W charging support and is said to offer up to eight hours of battery life. Meanwhile, the Acer Iconia 10.36 is backed by a 7,400mAh cell with support for 18W wired charging with up to 10 hours of claimed usage time. Connectivity options for the tablets include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, OTG, dual SIM 4G LTE connectivity as well as USB Type-C ports. The 8.7-inch variant measures 211.3 x 126.6 x 8.7mm in size and weighs 365g, while the 10.36-inch version measures 246.0 x 155.6 x 7.8mm in size and weighs 475g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B Exits Firm, to Remain as Independent Strategic Advisor
Acer Iconia Tablets With 8.7-Inch and 10.36-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Specifications
