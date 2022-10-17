Chromecast with Google TV 4K Now Receiving Android TV 12 Firmware Update

Chromecast with Google TV is now receiving a firmware update, with the operating system receiving a major bump to Android TV 12, up from Android TV 10. The standalone streaming device from Google was launched globally in 2020, but only made it to India in 2022, and runs on Android TV software with the Google TV user interface on top. The new software update is now rolling out to Chromecast with Google TV 4K devices, and also features some improvements in the settings for HDR format and surround sound selection, among other things.

Gadgets360 has verified that the update is now rolling out to the Chromecast with Google TV 4K, with our own long-term review unit receiving the update. The new firmware bears the build number STTE.220621.019.A2.9082754, with the software version going from Android TV 10 to 12. Furthermore, the update also improves the Android security patch level to July 2022. The update is 722MB in size.

Feature improvements in the software update include additional user settings to let you control HDR format and surround sound, the ability to switch refresh rates within match content frame rate, new camera and microphone privacy toggles, and more in terms of privacy, security, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

The Google TV user interface was introduced with the Chromecast, but is currently available on various devices from other brands, including Sony and Realme.

The latest software update currently applies only to the older Chromecast with Google TV 4K, which was released globally in 2020. The company also recently launched a more affordable full-HD version of the Chromecast with Google TV, priced at Rs. 4,499 in India. The more expensive version supports Ultra-HD streaming, with support for high dynamic range content up to the Dolby Vision format.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.