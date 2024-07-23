Technology News
Google TV Streamer Could be an Android-Powered Table-Top Successor to Chromecast: Report

Google's purported TV Streamer is speculated to have a new design, with the company ditching dongle-like form factor of previous Chromecast devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2024 13:22 IST
Google launched its Chromecast with Google TV (4K) streaming device in 2020

Highlights
  • Google TV Streamer is said to be the next Chromecast streaming device
  • The device is speculated to sport a pill-shaped slanting design
  • The company is reported to ditch the “Chromecast” moniker
Google may be developing a successor to its Chromecast with Google TV (4K), which launched in 2020, and images of the device have now surfaced thanks to a report. The streaming device, dubbed “Google TV Streamer”, is speculated to have a set-top box-like form factor instead of adopting a dongle format which hung behind the TV. Notably, Google, in March, was reported to have kicked off the development process of an Android-powered Chromecast device.

Google TV Streamer Design Leak

In a report, 9to5Google shared images of the purported Google TV Streamer, hinting at its design. The device is said to have been redesigned, with Google ditching the dongle-like form factor. Until now, all Google Chromecast devices have featured the same design, with the ability to be hung on the back of the TV while attached to the HDMI port.

However, the new device may reportedly have a pill-shaped slanting structure, perhaps resembling a Wi-Fi router.

google tv streamer 9to5google Leaked Image of the Purported Google TV Streamer

Leaked Image of the Purported Google TV Streamer
Photo Credit: 9to5Google

Google TV Streamer appears to have two cables running out from the back. The device is speculated to be minimal in height, potentially making its placement easier beneath TVs. As per the report, the TV Streamer's remote seems similar to the existing model with the D-Pad, back and home buttons in the top half. However, the voice input button no longer appears to have the Google Assistant branding, with the company potentially opting for a generic button. The volume buttons may be brought to the remote's front facia, instead of being placed on the sides.

Furthermore, the report suggests Google may ditch the “Chromecast” moniker, with the device being called “Google TV Streamer” instead.

This development corroborates a previous report which claimed that Google was in the process of developing a successor to 2020's Chromecast with Google TV (4K) device. It was reportedly codenamed “YTC”, and was discovered following a preview update of the Google Home app. It was said to be mentioned along with earlier versions "YTV" (Chromecast with Google TV) and "YTB" (Chromecast HD).

Comments

Further reading: Google ChromeCast, Google Chromecast with Google TV, Chromecast
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360
