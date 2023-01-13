A new Chromecast with Google TV model is in development, according to a report. The reports suggest that according to the latest preview update to the Google Home app, the firm seems to be making preparations to launch a new Chromecast with a Google TV dongle, codenamed "YTC." The code also suggests that it is a "Chromecast with Google TV" device and it is reportedly mentioned alongside previous Chromecast models. This new information therefore strongly suggests the development of a new Chromecast with Google TV.

According to a 9to5Google report, the recent preview update to the Google Home app provides hints at early planning for a new Chromecast with Google TV codenamed "YTC." The report further states that throughout the code, it's explicitly stated that this is a "Chromecast with Google TV," and it mentioned along with earlier versions "YTV" (Chromecast with Google TV) and "YTB" (Chromecast HD).

The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) was launched in India in September 2022. The device features popular streaming platforms and can play 4K HDR video at 60 frames per second. It also supports Dolby Vision. The Chromecast with Google TV includes a voice remote with a specialised Google Assistant button. It was first released in the US in 2020.

Google made a major upgrade to the Chromecast lineup in 2020, abandoning the long-used Cast OS in favour of Android TV — or, more particularly, the newly transformed Google TV. Last year, the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) model was released, offering the experience at a more reasonable cost.

With Google attempting to keep costs low by using limited features, neither dongle was satisfactory. One of the most frequent criticisms about the Chromecast with Google TV is the dongle's limited storage space, which makes it challenging to keep various media apps set up and updated. Aside from that, the Chromecast with Google TV could benefit from an improvement in performance, as the dongle is starting to show its age.

Google's previous launch of a lower-end Chromecast model hints that the company is intending to introduce a new version with higher specifications to replace the existing flagship model. However, the configurations, specifications, and the possibility of a next Chromecast altogether have yet to be officially revealed by Google.

