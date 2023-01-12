Google seems to be working on making its Chrome browser more secure by bringing new safety features. Last month, Google Chrome was reported to be working on a new feature that would protect users from insecure HTTP downloads. Now, it has been spotted working on a redesigned menu that will have a new toggle to block all unwanted extensions at once. The new toggle will reportedly disable extensions and block potentially malicious extensions. Microsoft Edge, too, has a similar "pause extensions on this site" feature.

A Reddit user by the name of Leopeva64 has shared that Google Chrome seems to be working on a new toggle in the extensions menu that will help users to quickly block all extensions on the current site. Though users can currently disable malicious extensions manually, it's quite a tedious task. But with this new toggle, the process will be eased. It will help users block all suspicious extensions at once with just one tap.

The new feature is currently under development and is seen in Chrome Canary, however, it doesn't work currently. It just turns on and off and doesn't show the installed extensions as well. The feature seems to be similar to Microsoft Edge's "pause extensions on this site" feature launched in April 2022. However, in Edge, after the extensions are paused, the site automatically reloads. Google is yet to officially announce the feature.

Last month, Google Chrome was reported to be developing a feature that would alert users of insecure HTTP downloads as most secure websites now use HTTPS encryption. The Internet browser is planning to block all HTTP downloads to offer a safe and secure browsing experience. The feature is currently under development and the tech giant is yet give an official word on the same. Once rolled out, the feature will flag a warning to users to use a secure HTTPS connection, as well as block downloads from an insecure website with HTTP encryption.

Currently, the browser has a mixed element and an “Always use secure connections” toggle in security settings. It also flags a “Not Secure” warning for older sites that are only HTTP-encrypted in the address bar.

