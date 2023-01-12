Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Chrome Tipped to Bring a Toggle to Disable All Unwanted Extensions on a Website

Google Chrome Tipped to Bring a Toggle to Disable All Unwanted Extensions on a Website

Microsoft Edge already has a similar "pause extensions on this site" feature.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 January 2023 14:43 IST
Google Chrome Tipped to Bring a Toggle to Disable All Unwanted Extensions on a Website

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Firmbee

Google Chrome extension block toggle currently doesn’t work in Chrome Canary

Highlights
  • Google Chrome has been tipped to redesign its extensions menu
  • Google has not yet officially announced the feature
  • Chrome will bring "Optical Character Recognition" (OCR) in the PDF viewer

Google seems to be working on making its Chrome browser more secure by bringing new safety features. Last month, Google Chrome was reported to be working on a new feature that would protect users from insecure HTTP downloads. Now, it has been spotted working on a redesigned menu that will have a new toggle to block all unwanted extensions at once. The new toggle will reportedly disable extensions and block potentially malicious extensions. Microsoft Edge, too, has a similar "pause extensions on this site" feature.

A Reddit user by the name of Leopeva64 has shared that Google Chrome seems to be working on a new toggle in the extensions menu that will help users to quickly block all extensions on the current site. Though users can currently disable malicious extensions manually, it's quite a tedious task. But with this new toggle, the process will be eased. It will help users block all suspicious extensions at once with just one tap.

The new feature is currently under development and is seen in Chrome Canary, however, it doesn't work currently. It just turns on and off and doesn't show the installed extensions as well. The feature seems to be similar to Microsoft Edge's "pause extensions on this site" feature launched in April 2022. However, in Edge, after the extensions are paused, the site automatically reloads. Google is yet to officially announce the feature.

Last month, Google Chrome was reported to be developing a feature that would alert users of insecure HTTP downloads as most secure websites now use HTTPS encryption. The Internet browser is planning to block all HTTP downloads to offer a safe and secure browsing experience. The feature is currently under development and the tech giant is yet give an official word on the same. Once rolled out, the feature will flag a warning to users to use a secure HTTPS connection, as well as block downloads from an insecure website with HTTP encryption.

Currently, the browser has a mixed element and an “Always use secure connections” toggle in security settings. It also flags a “Not Secure” warning for older sites that are only HTTP-encrypted in the address bar.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Google, Google Chrome extensions
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
El Salvador Approves Bitcoin Bonds Bill, Will Legalise Bitcoin-Backed 'Volcano Bond'
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Include Only Two Models, Galaxy S24 Plus Model Could Be Dropped: Report
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 5G Unboxing and First Impressions: First Android Flagship of 2023

Related Stories

Google Chrome Tipped to Bring a Toggle to Disable All Unwanted Extensions on a Website
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 1 Launch
  2. Tata Unveils 12 New Cars Including 5 Electric Models at Auto Expo 2023
  3. Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  4. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  5. OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  6. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  7. Samsung Open Pre-Reservation Orders for Galaxy S23 Series for Rs. 1,999
  8. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  9. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Models Could Get Pricier: Report
  10. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Won't Get Newer Updates, Company Says
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Tells US Bankruptcy Court It Has Recovered $5 Billion in Assets After Collapse
  2. Keeping the PS5 in Vertically Upright Position Will Not Damage It, Report Clarifies
  3. Apple Watch Models Guilty of Violating Masimo Oximeter Patent, May Face ITC Import Ban: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications and Colour Options Leaked Ahead of February 1 Unpacked Event
  5. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Tipped to Be in the Works, May Debut With Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Include Only Two Models, Galaxy S24 Plus Model Could Be Dropped: Report
  7. Google Chrome Tipped to Bring a Toggle to Disable All Unwanted Extensions on a Website
  8. El Salvador Approves Bitcoin Bonds Bill, Will Legalise Bitcoin-Backed 'Volcano Bond'
  9. Tesla Shareholders Claim Elon Musk Will Get Fair Trial in 'Funding Secured' Lawsuit in California
  10. Google Meet to Support 360-Degree Backgrounds on Android and iOS, Emoji Reactions Rolling Out: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.