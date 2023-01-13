Technology News
Oppo A78 5G price in India is tipped to be around Rs. 19,000.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2023 12:08 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A78 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Oppo A78 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  • It features a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup
  • The Oppo A78 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13

Oppo A78 5G is officially set to debut in the Indian market. The company has already launched the smartphone in Malaysia revealing its complete specifications. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, this Oppo smartphone packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. There is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Oppo A78 5G features a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front shooter.

On Thursday, Oppo shared a tweet confirming that the Oppo A78 5G will launch in India on January 16. The company is yet to reveal pricing details for the handset in the country. However, a recent report suggests that this smartphone could be priced at around the Rs. 19,000 mark.

Oppo A78 5G specifications, features

The Oppo A78 5G that was launched in Malaysia sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,1612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90Hz touch sampling rate. The Oppo A78 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. There is 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. In addition, the RAM Expansion feature can provide up to 8GB of virtual memory using onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo A78 5G gets a dual rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It also features an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. Both these camera setups are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30fps.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Oppo claims that this smartphone can provide up to 16 hours of uninterrupted video streaming support. The Oppo A78 5G measures 163.8x75.1x7.99 and weigh about 188g, according to the company.

The handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology. It supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v5.3 wireless connectivity, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port. This smartphone runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
