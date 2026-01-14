Technology News
Haier H5E Series 4K Smart Google TVs With Bezel-Less Design Launched in India: Price, Features

Users can choose from seven picture modes to match different types of content.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2026 15:47 IST
Photo Credit: Haier

Haier H5E Series uses 20W down-firing stereo speakers with Dolby Audio

Highlights
  • Haier H5E Series offers 4K HDR10 panels with bezel-less design
  • The Haier H5E Series models come in screen sizes up to 65 inches
  • Haier equips the TVs with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1
Haier has launched the H5E Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV in India, expanding its television lineup with new large-screen options aimed at everyday home entertainment. The series is available exclusively through Flipkart and offers screen sizes of up to 65 inches. It focuses on delivering 4K picture quality alongside smart TV functionality, modern connectivity standards, and built-in audio features. Key highlights include a bezel-less design for a wider viewing area, Google TV for app access and content recommendations, Dolby Audio support, and multiple size options designed to suit different room layouts and viewing needs.

Haier H5E Series Price, Availability

Haier H5E Series starts at Rs. 25,990 for the 43-inch model, while the 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch variants are priced at Rs. 32,990, Rs. 38,990, and Rs. 57,990, respectively. The 4K Smart TV lineup is available for purchase via Flipkart.

Haier H5E Series Features, Specifications

The Haier H5E Series is available in four screen sizes, including 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The lineup features a 4K Ultra HD resolution panel with HDR10 support. The TVs use a bezel-less design to maximise screen area and offer a 178-degree wide viewing angle for consistent picture quality from different positions.

MEMC technology is also included in the Haier H5E Series to reduce motion blur and improve clarity during fast-moving scenes such as sports and gaming. Users can choose from seven picture modes to match different types of content.

Haier says the H5E Series runs on Google TV, which offers streaming apps and available content together in a unified interface. Features such as personalised recommendations, Watchlist, and Kids Mode are included for easier content discovery and family use. It is equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Audio output of the Haier H5E Series comes from 20W down-firing stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and surround sound support. The TVs include seven sound modes and a built-in sound equaliser to adjust audio output based on content and listening preferences.

Connectivity options of the Haier H5E Series include dual-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5GHz support, Bluetooth 5.1, four HDMI ports, and two USB ports. These options allow users to connect gaming consoles, soundbars, set-top boxes, headphones, and external storage devices simultaneously.

Further reading: Haier H5E Series, Haier H5E Series Price in India, Haier H5E Series India Launch, Haier H5E Series Features
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
