Haier has launched the H5E Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV in India, expanding its television lineup with new large-screen options aimed at everyday home entertainment. The series is available exclusively through Flipkart and offers screen sizes of up to 65 inches. It focuses on delivering 4K picture quality alongside smart TV functionality, modern connectivity standards, and built-in audio features. Key highlights include a bezel-less design for a wider viewing area, Google TV for app access and content recommendations, Dolby Audio support, and multiple size options designed to suit different room layouts and viewing needs.

Haier H5E Series Price, Availability

Haier H5E Series starts at Rs. 25,990 for the 43-inch model, while the 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch variants are priced at Rs. 32,990, Rs. 38,990, and Rs. 57,990, respectively. The 4K Smart TV lineup is available for purchase via Flipkart.

Haier H5E Series Features, Specifications

The Haier H5E Series is available in four screen sizes, including 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The lineup features a 4K Ultra HD resolution panel with HDR10 support. The TVs use a bezel-less design to maximise screen area and offer a 178-degree wide viewing angle for consistent picture quality from different positions.

MEMC technology is also included in the Haier H5E Series to reduce motion blur and improve clarity during fast-moving scenes such as sports and gaming. Users can choose from seven picture modes to match different types of content.

Haier says the H5E Series runs on Google TV, which offers streaming apps and available content together in a unified interface. Features such as personalised recommendations, Watchlist, and Kids Mode are included for easier content discovery and family use. It is equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Audio output of the Haier H5E Series comes from 20W down-firing stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and surround sound support. The TVs include seven sound modes and a built-in sound equaliser to adjust audio output based on content and listening preferences.

Connectivity options of the Haier H5E Series include dual-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5GHz support, Bluetooth 5.1, four HDMI ports, and two USB ports. These options allow users to connect gaming consoles, soundbars, set-top boxes, headphones, and external storage devices simultaneously.

