Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Deals on iPhone 16, Pixel 10, and More Phones Revealed

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 will compete with the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2026 15:54 IST
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Deals on iPhone 16, Pixel 10, and More Phones Revealed

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 will offer Google Pixel 10 (pictured) at a discounted price.

Highlights
  • Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 will provide cashback offers
  • iPhone 16 was launched in India in September 2024
  • Motorola Edge 60 Fusion sports a hole punch display cutout
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 is scheduled to begin later this week, on January 17. The new sale event comes as part of the e-commerce platform's celebrations of India's 77th Republic Day, which will take place on January 26. The company recently announced that during the sale event, customers will be able to get their hands on the best deals on electronics across categories, including smartphones, Bluetooth speakers, true wireless stereo (TWS), refrigerators, washing machines, and tablets. Days ahead of its commencement, the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 deals on smartphones from Apple, Motorola, Realme, and Vivo have been revealed.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Reveals Deals on Phones, Laptops

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 has now been updated to reveal various deals on laptops and smartphones. The e-commerce platform will offer the iPhone 16 at a discounted price of Rs. 56,999, coming down from its regular selling price of Rs. 69,999. Similarly, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be sold in India during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 at Rs. 19,999, which is currently listed on the platform at Rs. 22,999.

Moreover, the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 will allow customers to buy the Vivo T4x 5G at Rs. 14,249, discounted from its current retail price of Rs. 15,499. Other Vivo T4 series phones, like the Vivo T4 Lite 5G, Vivo T4 5G, and Vivo T4R 5G, will be sold at relatively low prices of Rs. 9,999, Rs. 20,499, and Rs. 18,999, respectively. Additionally, the recently launched Google Pixel 10 will be available at Rs. 60,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 74,999.

Nothing's Phone 3a Pro and CMF Phone 2 Pro will also be listed during the upcoming Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 16,499, respectively. The Phone 3a Pro is currently listed on the company website at Rs. 33,999, while the CMF Phone 2 Pro retails on Flipkart at Rs. 18,999. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned above include the bank discounts, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses, on top of the direct price cuts.

Moreover, these details have been revealed so that customers can start adding the products to their wishlist, the company highlighted. The company recently announced that it will provide 24-hour early access to its Flipkart Black and Flipkart Plus subscribers. People with an HDFC Bank credit card will be able to avail an instant discount of 10 percent.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Stereo speakers sound great
  • Good for mid-level gaming
  • Good primary camera
  • Charges up quickly
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Moto AI experience needs polish
  • Sluggish camera app needs work
Read detailed Motorola Edge 60 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Vivo T4 5G

Vivo T4 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP65-rated design
  • Bright quad-curved display
  • HDR10 streaming support
  • Good for gaming
  • Good video recording
  • Excellent battery
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Only one rear facing camera
  • Single speaker produces tinny sound
Read detailed Vivo T4 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7300mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
  • Bright display
  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Improved camera performance
  • Clean, bloat-free UI experience
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Charging speed could be better
  • The IP rating could be better
  • Wide-angle could have been better
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Standout design
  • Bright OLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bloat-free and minimal software experience
  • Bad
  • Mono speaker lacks quality
  • Wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Minimal ingress protection
  • The back panel is no longer replaceable
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google’s Response to OpenAI’s Healthcare Push Is an Open Model With Medical Imaging Capability
Haier H5E Series 4K Smart Google TVs With Bezel-Less Design Launched in India: Price, Features

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Deals on iPhone 16, Pixel 10, and More Phones Revealed
