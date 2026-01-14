Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 is scheduled to begin later this week, on January 17. The new sale event comes as part of the e-commerce platform's celebrations of India's 77th Republic Day, which will take place on January 26. The company recently announced that during the sale event, customers will be able to get their hands on the best deals on electronics across categories, including smartphones, Bluetooth speakers, true wireless stereo (TWS), refrigerators, washing machines, and tablets. Days ahead of its commencement, the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 deals on smartphones from Apple, Motorola, Realme, and Vivo have been revealed.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Reveals Deals on Phones, Laptops

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 has now been updated to reveal various deals on laptops and smartphones. The e-commerce platform will offer the iPhone 16 at a discounted price of Rs. 56,999, coming down from its regular selling price of Rs. 69,999. Similarly, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be sold in India during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 at Rs. 19,999, which is currently listed on the platform at Rs. 22,999.

Moreover, the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 will allow customers to buy the Vivo T4x 5G at Rs. 14,249, discounted from its current retail price of Rs. 15,499. Other Vivo T4 series phones, like the Vivo T4 Lite 5G, Vivo T4 5G, and Vivo T4R 5G, will be sold at relatively low prices of Rs. 9,999, Rs. 20,499, and Rs. 18,999, respectively. Additionally, the recently launched Google Pixel 10 will be available at Rs. 60,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 74,999.

Nothing's Phone 3a Pro and CMF Phone 2 Pro will also be listed during the upcoming Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 16,499, respectively. The Phone 3a Pro is currently listed on the company website at Rs. 33,999, while the CMF Phone 2 Pro retails on Flipkart at Rs. 18,999. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned above include the bank discounts, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses, on top of the direct price cuts.

Moreover, these details have been revealed so that customers can start adding the products to their wishlist, the company highlighted. The company recently announced that it will provide 24-hour early access to its Flipkart Black and Flipkart Plus subscribers. People with an HDFC Bank credit card will be able to avail an instant discount of 10 percent.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.