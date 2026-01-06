Technology News
English Edition
CES 2026: Amazon Unveils Artline TVs With Built-in Ambient Art Alongside Redesigned Fire TV OS

The revamped Fire TV experience brings a cleaner homescreen with dedicated tabs for Movies, TV Shows, Sports, and more.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 January 2026 09:48 IST
CES 2026: Amazon Unveils Artline TVs With Built-in Ambient Art Alongside Redesigned Fire TV OS

The redesigned Fire TV OS will be rolling out to select devices beginning February 2026

Highlights
  • The redesigned Fire TV OS promises up to 30 percent faster performance
  • Users can now pin up to 20 favourite apps on the Fire TV homescreen
  • Amazon also unveiled Artline, a lifestyle-focused smart TV lineup
Amazon on Monday announced a revamp of its Fire TV platform and introduced a new lifestyle-oriented smart TV lineup, as part of its Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 showcase. The e-commerce giant has introduced a redesigned Fire TV OS, which is said to offer faster performance and a more user-friendly interface. Alongside, Amazon also took the covers off Artline, a new family of smart TVs with built-in ambient art and deeper Alexa integration.

Redesigned Fire TV OS

According to Amazon's blog post, one of the biggest highlights of Amazon's CES 2026 showcase is the revamped Fire TV OS. The overhaul introduces a cleaner homescreen with dedicated tabs for Movies, TV Shows, Sports, News and Live TV.

With the redesigned OS, Amazon is said to have rewritten a significant portion of the platform's underlying architecture, resulting 30 percent faster responsiveness on Fire TV Sticks and Fire TV OS-powered smart TVs. The homescreen now features larger, rounded tiles and updated typography. Users can also pin up to 20 favourite apps directly on the homescreen — a significant expansion compared to the previous limit of six.

The company says users can long-press the Fire TV remote's Home button to invoke the quick settings panel for quicker access to audio controls, accessibility settings and connected smart home gadgets. To complement the redesigned TV experience, Amazon is also refreshing its Fire TV mobile app. It now lets users browse shows and movies, manage watchlists and queue content from their phone directly to their TV.

Amazon says the redesigned experience will first roll out to Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen), and Fire TV sets beginning February 2026. It is expected to expand to additional Fire TV devices and partner TVs through the Spring.

Amazon Introduces Artline TVs

Alongside its Fire TV OS redesign, Amazon has also introduced Artline TV. It is positioned as a lifestyle TV, similar in concept to Samsung's Frame lineup. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch 4K OLED models, the TVs are said to have minimal bezels and a matte frame. They are offered in up to 10 frame finish options, including walnut, graphite, matte white, and silver. The TVs support HDR formats like Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

amazon artline tv ces Amazon

Amazon says users can choose from a library of more than 2,000 curated artworks
Photo Credit: Amazon

What sets Artline apart from other TVs in Amazon's lineup is its ambient art mode, which converts the screen into a digital canvas when idle. The TVs feature Omnisense motion-sensing technology, which can detect room presence and automatically switch to the art mode when a person enters the room.

Amazon says users can display their own photos via Amazon Photos. Alternatively, there is a library of more than 2,000 curated artworks ranging from classic paintings to modern abstract pieces, offered by the e-commerce giant. The Artline TVs also feature a room-matching recommendation system. As per the company, it can capture up to four snapshots of the room's decor and suggest art themes and visuals that complement the interior style.

The Artline TVs run Fire TV OS out of the box and offer Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. They are expected to be available in the first half (H1) of 2026, with prices in the US expected to begin at $899 (roughly Rs. 81,000).

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Fire TV, Fire TV OS, Amazon, Amazon Artline TV, CES 2026, CES, Alexa Plus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Perplexity Assistant on Samsung Galaxy S26 Series May Reportedly Support ‘Hey Plex’ Hotword

